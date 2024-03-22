St. Louis' Triple THC Cannabis Seltzer Brand Hits the Market

A new cannabis seltzer created in St. Louis by two former students of the Washington University School of Business has made its debut.

Triple THC-infused seltzers come in three flavors — lime, cherry-lemon and grapefruit — and contain 3 milligrams of THC per can. The company uses hemp-derived delta-9 THC, meaning it’s legal under the federal Farm Bill and can be purchased outside dispensaries. Unlike many seltzers on the market that have zero sugar, these are lightly sweetened with real fruit juice, coming in at 15 to 20 calories per can — a nice middle ground between the zero-sugar seltzers and the syrupy sweet cannabis sodas sold at many dispensaries.

“We spent a long time working on our flavors to get just the right amount of sweetness without being overpowering, because we wanted Triple to be easily sessionable,” says Lambo Perkins, chief marketing officer, who attended Washington University until 2023. “We wanted to create a great-tasting drink that set a new standard for social beverages. By incorporating all-natural ingredients, with no preservatives, no added sugars and using real fruit juice, our goal was for Triple to be both delicious and in sync with a healthier lifestyle. We want our consumers to have the best of both worlds: a drink that is delicious and that provides a health-conscious alternative to alcohol.”

Perkins met Will Spartin, chief operating officer, while they were both attending Wash U. Simultaneously, they were event promoters and organizers, hosting more than 100 events for multiple colleges in the St. Louis area. During this time, they saw a gap in the market for consumers who didn’t want to drink alcohol but still wanted to feel a buzz and have fun, leading them to create Triple. The seltzer’s dose of 3 milligrams per can was designed to give a buzz similar to a can of beer at a similar rate and to last about as long — notably, minus the hangover.

Triple is not currently available for purchase in local retailers or bars, but you can buy it via the company's website and have it shipped to you. Keep an eye on the Triple website and Instagram for updates regarding where you can buy it.



“We are working to have this available in any stores, bars and restaurants that sell your typical alcoholic seltzers,” Perkins says.



This story was originally published by Sauce Magazine.