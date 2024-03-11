Blue Sage Cannabis Deli Opens First St. Louis Location in Hi-Pointe

The company that broke the internet with its THC-infused Red Hot Riplets has finally opened its first dispensary in St. Louis.

Show-Me Organics opened the doors to its Blue Sage Cannabis Deli (1015 McCausland Avenue) on February 23 in the prime spot between Hi-Pointe Drive-In and Hi-Pointe Theatre near Forest Park, ensuring that the whole area will be even Hi-er going forward. The “deli” in its name references the fact that the dispensary weighs out your selection onsite in front of you rather than dealing strictly with prepackaged flower, as with most Missouri dispensaries. The company’s expansion of its chain of dispensaries into the Lou came after the recent opening of its Carthage location.

“Retail growth in Missouri is Show-Me Organics top priority for 2024,” said Boston Dickerson,

CEO of Show-Me Organics in a statement. “We’re ecstatic to grow into a bigger space in Carthage as we … open in St. Louis in February and Kansas City later this year.”

Show-Me Organics will operate the Hi-Pointe dispensary as part of a management agreement with St. Louis Cannabis Company that will see the former overseeing the latter’s manufacturing facility, which operates Lush Labs, as well as a cultivation operation which has yet to commence.

“This deal works for both parties because we have complementary operations, teams and licenses,” said Dickerson. “There is a huge opportunity to add value to both businesses as we lend operational expertise to production and retail, and a supply agreement for our wholesale products which we know can help drive traffic into stores.”



Blue Sage has a wide variety of edibles, including the beloved Red Hot Riplets, infused cooking oil and even some options for dogs, as well as flower — weighed out deli style, of course — pre-rolls, vapes, topicals and much more.

Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily. To order online or for more information, visit Blue Sage’s website.

[email protected]