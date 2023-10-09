Proper Employee Clocks Out With $1,700 in Cannabis in Backpack, Police Say

Corey Dunlap allegedly left his job at the Rock Hill warehouse with 22 packages of Ghost OG kush

By on Mon, Oct 9, 2023 at 8:00 am

click to enlarge Proper Cannabis operates three dispensaries in St. Louis, as well as a warehouse in Rock Hill. - Braden McMakin
Braden McMakin
Proper Cannabis operates three dispensaries in St. Louis, as well as a warehouse in Rock Hill.
A 26-year-old Franz Park man is facing a felony stealing charge after allegedly trying to walk away from the dispensary warehouse where he worked with around $1,700 in Ghost OG marijuana.

Charging documents filed against Corey Dunlap say that he was working at Proper Cannabis' Rock Hill warehouse in July when surveillance video showed him taking a box containing 30 packages of marijuana from a vault and hiding it under his desk.

Later, as Dunlap was leaving the facility and heading out on a scheduled vacation, his supervisor checked the box and found that 22 weed packages were missing. Dunlap was stopped in the parking lot before he could leave, and the missing packages were found in his backpack.  The felony stealing charge was filed against him Friday.

According to a Rock Hill Police Department probable cause statement, the packages of weed are worth $40 each wholesale and retail for $80.  Dunlap is due in court November 2.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

About The Author

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
