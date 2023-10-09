Proper Employee Clocks Out With $1,700 in Cannabis in Backpack, Police Say

click to enlarge Braden McMakin Proper Cannabis operates three dispensaries in St. Louis, as well as a warehouse in Rock Hill.

A 26-year-old Franz Park man is facing a felony stealing charge after allegedly trying to walk away from the dispensary warehouse where he worked with around $1,700 in Ghost OG marijuana.Charging documents filed against Corey Dunlap say that he was working at Proper Cannabis' Rock Hill warehouse in July when surveillance video showed him taking a box containing 30 packages of marijuana from a vault and hiding it under his desk.Later, as Dunlap was leaving the facility and heading out on a scheduled vacation, his supervisor checked the box and found that 22 weed packages were missing. Dunlap was stopped in the parking lot before he could leave, and the missing packages were found in his backpack. The felony stealing charge was filed against him Friday.According to a Rock Hill Police Department probable cause statement, the packages of weed are worth $40 each wholesale and retail for $80. Dunlap is due in court November 2.