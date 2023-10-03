Missouri Announces Marijuana Microbusiness License Awardees

The Division of Cannabis Regulation says that the winners were drawn from a pool of more than 1,600 applications. Geography, however, played a role: Each of Missouri's eight congressional districts have six microbusinesses from this round.
The microbusiness licenses are a provision of Amendment 3, the constitutional amendment that legalized recreational cannabis in Missouri. The amendment's creators say that the program is intended to ease the entry of people from disadvantaged or marginalized backgrounds into an industry that has so far been overwhelmingly white in Missouri.
Critics of the measure say the microlicenses will have the opposite effect, further limiting minority entrepreneurs, since licensees will only be able to work with other similar facilities and not non-micro businesses.
An additional 48 licenses will be issued in 2024 and 2025.
For more details and to see a list of approved and denied licenses, visit health.mo.gov/safety/cannabis/microbusiness.php.
Email the author at [email protected]
