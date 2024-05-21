What’s stopping you from going to your first dispensary?

We hear it all the time; can you get me some of this? Can you pick me up some of that? Nope, but you can! Missouri cannabis dispensaries are open to anyone and everyone, 21 and older regardless of your home state.

We understand entering a cannabis dispensary can be an overwhelming experience, especially for first-time visitors. Here are some of the biggest concerns people typically have and their solutions:

1. Legality and Compliance

Concern: Is it legal to purchase and possess cannabis in my area?

Solution: Verify local laws and regulations regarding cannabis. Ensure the dispensary is licensed and operating legally. It is legal to purchase cannabis in Missouri, but if your home state isn’t legal you will not be able to take it home with you.

2. Privacy and Confidentiality

Concern: Will my personal information be protected?

Solution: Reputable dispensaries have strict privacy policies. Ask about their data protection measures to ensure your information is secure.

3. Product Quality and Safety

Concern: Are the cannabis products safe and high-quality?

Solution: Look for dispensaries that provide lab test results for their products. These results should indicate purity, potency, and the absence of contaminants. In Missouri, every package is required to pass stringent testing and post the testing result information on the package itself.

4. Variety and Selection

Concern: How do I choose from a wide range of products?

Solution: Educate yourself about different types of cannabis products (flowers, edibles, concentrates, etc.) and their effects. Dispensary staff, often called budtenders, can also provide guidance based on your needs and preferences.

5. Dosage and Consumption Methods

Concern: How much should I take and in what form?

Solution: Start with a low dose, especially if you are new to cannabis. Discuss your options with the budtender, who can help you choose the right product and dosage.

6. Health and Side Effects

Concern: What are the potential side effects and health risks?

Solution: Research the effects of cannabis and consult with a healthcare professional, especially if you have pre-existing health conditions or are taking other medications.

7. Cost and Value

Concern: Are the prices reasonable and is the product worth the cost?

Solution: Compare prices and product reviews from different dispensaries. Look at the dispensary websites for deals, discounts, or loyalty programs that can provide better value as well. Larger industry websites such as Weedmaps or Leafly can compare dispensaries and theirs pricing in one spot for you as well.

8. Social Stigma

Concern: Will I be judged for visiting a cannabis dispensary?

Solution: Attitudes towards cannabis are changing, but stigma can still exist. Choose a dispensary with a professional and welcoming atmosphere to make your experience more comfortable. Some dispensaries also operate drive-throughs so you don’t even have to get out of your car.

9. Legal Limits and Possession

Concern: How much cannabis can I legally buy and possess?

Solution: Familiarize yourself with the legal purchase and possession limits in your area to ensure compliance. In Missouri, a statewide tracking system is used to ensure you only purchase what you are legally allowed to. Your budtender can help you with this as well.

10. Payment Methods

Concern: What payment methods are accepted?

Solution: Many dispensaries operate on a cash-only basis due to federal banking restrictions. Check with the dispensary beforehand and come prepared. Most dispensaries have ATMs if you find yourself at a dispensary that is cash only, so don’t fret!

11. Product Education

Concern: How do I know what each product does?

Solution: Good dispensaries provide educational materials and knowledgeable staff. Don't hesitate to ask questions about strains, terpenes, cannabinoids, and their effects.

Conclusion

Navigating these concerns with the right preparation and knowledge can enhance your experience at a cannabis dispensary. By doing your research, asking the right questions, and starting cautiously, you can make informed decisions that suit your personal needs and preferences.