You Can Apply To Grow Your Own Legal Weed in Missouri Very Soon

We thought the day would never come, but soon you can apply to grow your own legal weed in the state of Missouri. Pass the bong, Cheech & Chong, the Show-Me State is almost ready to celebrate!
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says that you should be able to submit your application to cultivate your own stash by February 6, the same day that adults ages 21 and over can legally possess, purchase, consume and cultivate marijuana for recreational use in the state of Missouri.
So by February 6, you can pick up some weed almost as easily as picking up some beer, and you can start growing your own bud (legally) in your basement. Sounds heavenly, right?
Well, there are some rules, and the state is very strict about them. First of all, the plants must be kept within a locked facility. So you can’t just grow them out in the open in your yard or anything like that. You can grow outside, but the area needs to be locked and not be able to be seen by the public.
Under the new laws, every person who cultivates can share up to three ounces with others. They can also have up to 18 plants (six mature plants, six plants that measure 14 inches but are not mature, and six plants under 14 inches that are seedlings or clones).
Recreational cultivation licenses cost $100 and should be available soon. Until then, you can visit health.mo.gov to see a sample application.
