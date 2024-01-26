Alpine Shop's Map & Compass Clinic Could Save Your Life

Learn how to keep yourself found in the wilderness with Monday's class

By on Fri, Jan 26, 2024 at 6:00 am

click to enlarge This fancy contraption could be your saving grace — if you know how to use it. - FLICKR/COLIN ZHU
FLICKR/COLIN ZHU
This fancy contraption could be your saving grace — if you know how to use it.

Do you have a fear of being one of those people who wanders off trail for about five feet, gets totally discombobulated and can't find their way back? A tense scene unfolds as various rescue agencies get called and begin combing the woods, maybe eventually finding you — or maybe not.

If so, we have just the thing: the Map & Compass Basic Navigation Clinic at the Alpine Shop (440 North Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood).

Taught by an experienced navigator, the class will go over how to use a compass, how to take a bearing, the ins and outs of reading maps and other general tips and tricks on staying found in the wilderness.

There'll be a lot of no-nonsense advice, like using large landmarks such as bodies of water to navigate, as well as the all-important hike hack known as "staying on the trail." It's perfect for anyone who wants to get out in the wilderness and understand where they are.

The knowledge you'll gain is not just for averting disaster, though: It's also a great first step toward more advanced activities like orienteering.

The class begins at 6 p.m. on Monday, January 29, and tickets are $5 at alpineshopevents.com.

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
