The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend: January 25 to 28

click to enlarge STEVE TRUESDELL Enjoy bottomless bloody marys at United We Brunch this Saturday.

Thursday 01/25

And That's the Bottom Line

Get body-slammed by nostalgia at the Arkadin Cinema and Bar (5228 Gravois Avenue) this Thursday, January 25, as you celebrate the Rise of Stone Cold Steve Austin with a free viewing of the double feature Austin 3:16 Uncensored and Hell Yeah: Stone Cold's Saga Continues, two DIY films made in the 1990s chronicling the then-future WWF superstar's rise to fame. Organizers promise that attendees will be able to "watch as the Texas Rattlesnake drinks beer, raises hell and dishes out Stone Cold Stunners to anyone who gets in his way," all presented in the original VHS format on which the films were released. In addition to being pieces of outsider art that are interesting in their own right, the straight-to-video documentaries capture the aesthetic of the decade in the way that only documentaries of up-and-coming professional wrestlers shot for VHS can. Expect plenty of shots of Austin establishing his beer-chugging bona fides. Admission is free, and the fun comes flying off the top ropes at 7 p.m. More info at arkadincinema.com.

Friday 01/26

Succ It Up

Few things are as delightful in the gray chill of January as a tropical plant — and the monthly events hosted by Flyleaf are a great place to replace the one you killed last January, or even (optimistically) to expand your collection. The "pop-up garden center" sets up shop in Lindenwood Park this Friday and and Saturday for the Succulent & Tropical Plant Event, promising thousands of plants from cacti to ferns to euphorbia (don't ask us, we're not the pop-up garden impresarios), with prices as low as $4 all the way up to $50. They'll also have a potting bench on site for those who need help getting their succulent from a temporary container to the real thing. In short, it's everything you and your apartment needs to survive the cold, even if your purchases are doomed to be slain by your green-thumbless hand by Mardi Gras. All the fun takes place at the church building located at 4205 Watson Road, with hours on Friday, January 26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, January 27, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Full details at flyleaf.market.

click to enlarge STEVE TRUESDELL It's brunch time at United We Brunch this Saturday.

Brunch Bunch

St. Louis foodies in the know may have noticed that this year's United We Brunch event, long one of the favorite soirees presented by the Riverfront Times, is brought to you this year by our now sister publication, Sauce Magazine, following our parent company's purchase of the latter late last year. Frankly, we couldn't be more excited! The team at Sauce assures us that they're thrilled to put their own Saucy spin on the highly popular brunch extravaganza, aiming to offer an elevated environment that's slightly more intimate and upscale than years prior, which is fitting since it's been wrested from the clutches of us alt-weekly slobs. To that end, they're bringing a select group of some of the city's finest brunch spots to City Winery (3730 Foundry Way) this Saturday, January 27, for an unmissable brunchtime feast where attendees will sample favorite brunch dishes from participating restaurants, drink from the event's famous mimosa and bloody mary bars, sip on bubbles and much more. Southside Alchemy is providing the bloody mary mix for the bar, while Hello Juice & Smoothie is providing the freshly squeezed, cold-pressed orange juice for the mimosas. There will also be a bloody mary contest among the restaurants wherein guests will get to vote for their favorite. Participating restaurants include Sunday Best, Clara B's Kitchen Table, Little Fox, Bagel Union, the Clover and the Bee, Honey Bee Tea and Social Graze. DJ Charlie Chan will keep the vibes high throughout the event, and a portion of proceeds will benefit local nonprofit Stray Rescue of St. Louis, which will have puppies on site available for adoption. The feastivities run from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tickets are just $75 and include unlimited tastes and sips from the participating restaurants. Buy yours online at unitedwebrunchstl.com.

Extra Orchidinary

Most of us can't keep regular flowers alive without a lot of dedication, never mind the fanciest and fussiest of beautiful blossoms out there. Yes, we're speaking of the rarefied orchid, a flower that we iron-plant killers wouldn't dare pick up even momentarily from the florist's shelf. Thankfully, there's a way to enjoy the sometimes wild, sometimes prim beauty of these flowers without trying to grow them at home. Beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, January 27, St. Louisans can eat their hearts out, orchid style, at the St. Louis Orchid Show at the Missouri Botanical Garden (4344 Shaw Boulevard). The garden will have more than 5,000 plants (almost 700 unique varieties!) that will be cycled in and out throughout the duration of the show. Entry is included with a ticket to the garden ($6 to $16). Pick one up and get more information at missouribotanicalgarden.org.