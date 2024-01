click to enlarge VIA TICKETMASTER Elvis Costello will perform at the Factory on Friday, January 26.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters w/ Charlie Sexton

8 p.m. Friday, January 26. The Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield. $69.50 to $149.50. 314-423-8500.

When Elvis Costello announced the North American dates for his 7-0-7 Tour, which hits the Factory this week, he did so via a press release that is fittingly high-diction for an artist known for his lyrics' nerdy wit. "It is with an air of the utmost delight that we, the purveyors of the finest musical tidings, announce the resplendent return of the esteemed maestro, Elvis Costello, and his illustrious coterie, The Imposters," the statement read. "Brace yourselves ..." And local fans may indeed want to brace themselves, as Costello has a history of doing cool stuff during his shows in St. Louis. (In 2011, for example, during his Spectacular Spinning Songbook tour, the setlist was chosen by fans coming on stage and spinning a game-show style wheel, and no less than Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder also made a guest appearance.) This week's outing will see Costello backed by his longtime band, the Imposters, for a career-spanning set pulling from the brilliant songwriter's expansive oeuvre.

Lots of Luck: The significance behind calling the tour 7-0-7 isn't immediately obvious. Perhaps it's a reference to an album we're not familiar with — after all, he has put out more than 30 in the past 40 or so years. Maybe it's a slot machine reference, and there will be an element of luck or chance incorporated into the show again this time around? There's only one way to find out.

—Ryan Krull

click to enlarge DENEKA PENISTON Keyon Harrold.

7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday, January 26, and Saturday, January 27. Jazz St. Louis, 3536 Washington Avenue. $45 to $50. 314-571-6000.



St. Louis scores big this week as jazz trumpet prodigy Keyon Harrold celebrates the release of his third album, January 19's

, with a string of four shows at Jazz St. Louis on Friday and Saturday. Our fine town follows only LA and NYC in holding that distinction, as Harrold debuts the album on the coasts before bringing the show to the heartland. Credit the fact that Harrold is a hometown boy. Born in Ferguson to a musical family — one of 16 siblings whose grandfather, a former police officer, founded the Memorial Lancers Drum and Bugle Corps — Harrold decamped to New York for college and studied at the illustrious School of Jazz and Contemporary Music at Greenwich Village's New School, where he met fellow classmate and jazz icon Robert Glasper. It was Glasper who secured for Harrold his first professional gig playing the trumpet by recommending him to Chicago rapper Common, kicking off a close and ongoing collaboration that saw the pair performing together at the White House in 2016. Harrold's work within the hip-hop and R&B communities has been expansive over the years, and has seen him collaborate with everyone from Jay-Z to to 50 Cent to Eminem to Erykah Badu, among many others. Being that this string of shows is a celebration of his new album, it's reasonable to surmise that Harrold may have some surprise special guests onstage with him — after all, Common does appear on the new record, and Chicago ain't that far away.



Harrold's local ties go beyond just his birthplace. The talented musician is currently in the midst of a three-year stint as Jazz St. Louis' creative advisor, a role that has seen frequent stops through town from Harrold and many of his famous jazz collaborators in recent years. St. Louis' music scene is all the better for it.

—Daniel Hill

Denise Thimes: 8 p.m., $20. Joe's Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.Diesel Island: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Joe's Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.Emily Wallace: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.A Flock Of Seagulls: w/ Strangelove: The Depeche Mode Experience 7:30 p.m., $30-$50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Hamilton Band: 9 p.m., $9. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Hunter: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.John McVay & Tom Ray: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Joe's Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.LA Blues Band: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Mali Velasquez: w/ Peace Among Worms 8 p.m., $15-$17. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Mattie Schell: 7:30 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.A Rewind to the 90s: 7 p.m., $20-$150. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.The Breakdowwns: w/ CHRONYX, The Ricters, Daydreamer 7:30 p.m., $10-$15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Deaf Castle: 8 p.m., $12. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Elvis Costello & The Imposters: w/ Charlie Sexton 8 p.m., $69.50-$149.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Experimental Open Mic: 7 p.m., free. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Grymehead: w/ Ending Orion, Unknown & Sailing, Killer Burke, At My Worst 7:30 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Honky Tonk Happy Hour: 4 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.John Drake: w/ Guy and I 6 p.m., $6. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 3143765313.Johnny Valentine and the Band Divine: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.Keyon Harrold Night 1: 7:30 p.m., $45-$50. Jazz St. Louis, 3536 Washington Ave, St. Louis, (314) 571-6000.Marty Abdullah & the Expressions: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Pepperland: The Beatles Revue: w/ Gus Page 8 p.m., $10. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Rich McDonough & the Rhythm Renegades: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.Stephen Kellogg: 8 p.m., $32. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.They Need Machines to Fly, Subtropolis, Children of the Rat Temple: 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Western Dreamland: A Country & Disco Party: 8:30 p.m., $16-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.All Roostered Up: noon, free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Ava, Wait: w/ This Is Falling, Isabella, Blake Richard 8 p.m., $15. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Big Lou: 7:30 p.m., $10. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Carrie & The Catapults: 8 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.Dillon Francis: 10 p.m., $25-$750. RYSE Nightclub, One Ameristar Blvd, St. Charles.Earth and Elsewhere, Enemy of Magic, Night Park, Reaver: 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Everett Dean Remembering The King: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.John McVey Band: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Keyon Harrold Night 2: 7:30 p.m., $45-$50. Jazz St. Louis, 3536 Washington Ave, St. Louis, (314) 571-6000.Miss Jubilee: 7 p.m., free. Yaqui's on Cherokee, 2728 Cherokee St, St. Louis, 314-400-7712.Paul Niehaus IV: 6 p.m., $6. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 3143765313.Rich McDonough & the Rhythm Renegades: 2 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.S!ck!ck: 8 p.m., $20-$25. Bally Sports Live!, 601 Clark Ave #103, Saint Louis.Shrek Rave: 9 p.m., $25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Voodoo Bob Dylan: 8 p.m., $20-$30. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.We the Kings: 8 p.m., $25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Without M.F. Order: w/ The Devil's Level, Hotel Party 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Zac Hart: 7:30 p.m., free. Tin Roof St. Louis, 1000 Clark Ave, St. Louis, 314-240-5400.Alex Lopez: 7 p.m., $18. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.Eimear Arkins Album Release Show: 2 p.m., $15. The Focal Point, 2720 Sutton Blvd., Maplewood, 314-560-2778.Eric Lysaght: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Erik Brooks: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.The Horsemen: 2 p.m., $5. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.Jack Whittle: 6 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.River Sharks: w/ Lightning Wolf, Ex Cathedra, Hudai 6 p.m., $6. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Tommy Halloran: 10 a.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.Hunter Peebles: 7 p.m., free. Yaqui's on Cherokee, 2728 Cherokee St, St. Louis, 314-400-7712.Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $8. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Tim Albert and Stovehandle Dan: w/ Randy 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Emily Wallace: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Naked Mike: 7 p.m., $5. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.Open Mic Night: 8 p.m., free. 1860 Saloon, Game Room & Hardshell Cafe, 1860 S. Ninth St., St. Louis, 314-231-1860.Archers: w/ Savage Hands 7 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Billy Childs: 7:30 p.m., $40-$45. Jazz St. Louis, 3536 Washington Ave, St. Louis, (314) 571-6000.Drew Lance: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.John McVey Band: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Margaret & Friends: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Mitzi MacDonald and the Laws of Music: 7:30 p.m., $15-$20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.Vincent Varvel Trio: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.Voodoo Huey Lewis: 8:30 p.m., $14. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Wednesday Night Jazz Jam: w/ Bob DeBoo 6 p.m., free. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550.