Anheuser-Busch Brewery Lights Kicks Off This Saturday

This year, the brewery is promising some exciting new features, including a 50-foot digital tree (there's also a 22-foot tree if that's more your speed). A new "dazzling light show" will take place multiple times each night and last for 10 minutes at a time, and Yule Groove performances take place twice nightly. Also, a new "state-of-the-art light display" extends the length of the brewery.
But who are we kidding? New features, old features — the true joy of Brewery Lights is participating in the same 38-year tradition that you enjoyed as a kid, marveling in one million colorful lights and the impressive brick buildings of one of America's historic breweries. And here's the kicker: Now that you're an adult, you can drink beer while you're doing it.
Tickets are $12 for adults 21 and older and include one free beer. Kids under five are free; anyone from ages five to 20 is just $5. Parking is included with your ticket, and hours are nightly from 5 to 10 p.m.
And if you'd rather drive through the brewery, that's totally free. You can do that every Monday through Wednesday beginning November 20 from 5 to 10 p.m. (Note that the drive-through is closed on November 22 and 29, December 4, 6, 12, 13 and 25.)
Tickets and more info at brewerylights.com.
