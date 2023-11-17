Anheuser-Busch Brewery Lights Kicks Off This Saturday

It's the 38th year for the beloved St. Louis tradition of drinking Bud and wandering around the brewery

By on Fri, Nov 17, 2023 at 9:23 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Anheuser-Busch brewery in Soulard will be lit.
COURTESY ANHEUSER-BUSCH
The Anheuser-Busch brewery in Soulard will be lit.
One of St. Louis' most beloved holiday traditions is back this week, as Brewery Lights at Anheuser-Busch's flagship brewery in Soulard kicks off Saturday.

This year, the brewery is promising some exciting new features, including a 50-foot digital tree (there's also a 22-foot tree if that's more your speed). A new "dazzling light show" will take place multiple times each night and last for 10 minutes at a time, and Yule Groove performances take place twice nightly. Also, a new "state-of-the-art light display" extends the length of the brewery.

But who are we kidding? New features, old features — the true joy of Brewery Lights is participating in the same 38-year tradition that you enjoyed as a kid, marveling in one million colorful lights and the impressive brick buildings of one of America's historic breweries. And here's the kicker: Now that you're an adult, you can drink beer while you're doing it.

Tickets are $12 for adults 21 and older and include one free beer. Kids under five are free; anyone from ages five to 20 is just $5. Parking is included with your ticket, and hours are nightly from 5 to 10 p.m.

And if you'd rather drive through the brewery, that's totally free. You can do that every Monday through Wednesday beginning November 20 from 5 to 10 p.m. (Note that the drive-through is closed on November 22 and 29, December 4, 6, 12, 13 and 25.)

Tickets and more info at brewerylights.com.

Slideshow

St. Louis Area Christmas Light Displays To Visit This Year [PHOTOS]

Grant's Farm (7385 Grant Road, 314-577-5100) Grant's Farm's lights span over 280 acres and let you drive around with your family, cozy in your car. Find out more here.
19 slides
Garden Glow (Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Boulevard)The Garden Glow is arguably one of the most beautiful light displays in the St. Louis area. Find out more here. Wild Lights at the Zoo (1 Government Drive, 314-781-0900) Walk through on certain nights from 5 to 8:30 p.m. to see the Zoo in a whole different light. You can even swing by Penguin and Puffin Coast to say hello to the animals, as well as the Insectarium. Find out more here. Way of Lights (442 S. DeMazenod Drive, Belleville) Since 1970, the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate has put on this light show. Drive through this display with the whole family for free, but donations are encouraged. Find out more here. Tilles Park's Winter Wonderland (9551 Litzsinger Road) Drive through or find a night to walk through Tilles Park's Winter Wonderland. Find out more here. Candy Cane Lane and Others in St. Louis Hills - Candy Cane Lane (6500 block of Murdoch) - Angel Avenue (4700 block of Prague) - Snowflake Street (6500 block of Neosho) - Reindeer Road (6700 block of Walsh) - Wonderland Way (6200 block of Walsh) St. Louis, MO Find out more here. Anheuser-Busch Brewery Lights (1200 Lynch Street, 314-577-2626) A St. Louis classic, you can walk through the brewery lights with your loved ones. Find out more here.
Click to View 19 slides

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of the RFT and its sister papers. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and continues to host its Legal Roundtable, as well participating as an occasional panelist on Nine PBS' Donnybrook. She lives in St. Louis.
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Parker's Table Reminds Us of the Joys of IRL Shopping in the Age of Amazon

By Cheryl Baehr

Parker's Table.

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, November 16 to 19

By Riverfront Times Staff

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical brings audiences an arresting look into the life of the Queen of Rock & Roll.

City Foundry Is a Mall For People Who Don't Like Malls

By Sarah Fenske

Polished Prints is one of the many great shops in City Foundry.

Exhibit Pays Tribute to Victims of State Violence With Comic Book Art

By Angelo Vidal

Marlon West's Ink Tributes is now on display at the Saint Louis University Museum of Art.

Also in Arts & Culture

Tesseract Theatre's The Mad Ones Gives Beautiful Life to a Coming-of-Age Tale

By Tina Farmer

From left: Melissa Felps as Sam and Grace Langford as Kelly in The Mad Ones.

Albion Theatre's Mindgame Is Mesmerizing Enough for Hitchcock

By Tina Farmer

From left: Nick Freed as Styler and Chuck Winning as Dr. Farquhar in Albion Theatre's Mindgame.

Beetlejuice Is a Screaming Good Time at the Fox Theatre

By Tina Farmer

Isabella Esler as Lydia and Justin Collette as Beetlejuice in Beetlejuice, now playing at the St. Louis Fox Theatre.

New Jewish Theatre's The Immigrant is Relevant, Compelling Theater

By Tina Farmer

Bryn McLaughlin as Leah and Dustin Lane Petrillo as Haskell in The Immigrant.

Digital Issue

November 15, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us