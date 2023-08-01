Arkadin Cinema Is Hosting a Celebration of Paul Reubens

An announcement on Paul Reubens' social media pages said the actor had been fighting cancer in secret for six years before his passing. Reubens kept that secret from the public, likely so he could make sure he kept us laughing until the very end.
Arkadin Cinema & Bar is wasting no time in honoring this icon and is hosting the “Celebration of Paul Reubens” that we’ve all been craving this weekend.
The microcinema in the Bevo neighborhood is hosting a little party in his honor this Saturday from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.
From the Facebook event page:
“Paul Reubens, the man behind Pee-wee Herman’s too-small grey suit, was taken from us July 30, 2023. So let’s celebrate the life, work, and countless laughs of this comedy genius with a curated selection of clips from Pee-wee’s Playhouse, talk show appearances, his underrated non-Pee-wee performance in Mystery Men, and much much more!
Totally free! Kids welcome! Go ahead and scream your head off!!!
Seating is limited to 50. Arrive early to get seats. Doors open at 2:30. This is an indoor event.”
Once you've experienced an Arkadin Cinema event, you'll want to go back for more.
