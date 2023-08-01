RFT Pig & Whiskey This Weekend - July 28th - 30th

Arkadin Cinema Is Hosting a Celebration of Paul Reubens

Enjoy a curated selection of video clips honoring Reuben's genius

By on Tue, Aug 1, 2023 at 11:45 am

click to enlarge Farewell, friend. - @gageskidmore / Flickr
@gageskidmore / Flickr
Farewell, friend.
The entire world was crushed the other day to learn that Pee-wee Herman had gone up to the big Playhouse in the sky.

An announcement on Paul Reubens' social media pages said the actor had been fighting cancer in secret for six years before his passing. Reubens kept that secret from the public, likely so he could make sure he kept us laughing until the very end.

Arkadin Cinema & Bar is wasting no time in honoring this icon and is hosting the “Celebration of Paul Reubens” that we’ve all been craving this weekend.

The microcinema in the Bevo neighborhood is hosting a little party in his honor this Saturday from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

From the Facebook event page:

“Paul Reubens, the man behind Pee-wee Herman’s too-small grey suit, was taken from us July 30, 2023. So let’s celebrate the life, work, and countless laughs of this comedy genius with a curated selection of clips from Pee-wee’s Playhouse, talk show appearances, his underrated non-Pee-wee performance in Mystery Men, and much much more!

Totally free! Kids welcome! Go ahead and scream your head off!!!

Seating is limited to 50. Arrive early to get seats. Doors open at 2:30. This is an indoor event.”

Once you’ve experienced an Arkadin Cinema event, you’ll want to go back for more. Might we suggest catching Repo Man (showing outdoors on Friday, indoors on Saturday) or making plans to attend the ABBA Brunch? At ABBA Brunch, they’ll be playing the ABBA movie, they’ll have food vendors on site, and you even get a free Bloody Mary or mimosa with your $5 ticket.

