Bar K Hosting National Multiple Sclerosis Society Benefit This Thursday

Bring your pups out for Paws for a Cause

By on Tue, Sep 26, 2023 at 11:20 am

Doggies want to help out, too
Cassidy Waigand
There are people who will go to the ends of the Earth for a dog, any dog. These people don’t always care so much about human folk — the pups take priority.

Then there are those who get mad at news stories about dogs and want everyone to prioritize human suffering.

We’re not saying who is wrong and who is right. However, come Thursday, September 28, both groups will have something to agree upon during Paws for a Cause, an event benefiting the National Multiple Sclerosis Society being held at Bar K (4565 McRee Avenue, 314-530-9990).

From 6 to 9 p.m. that day, attendees can enjoy activities (for people and dogs alike), drinks, a raffle, a free T-shirt and a photo booth to capture the memories.

Tickets are $35 and include entry for one person and one dog, two drink tickets and a swag bag. More details at barkdogbar.com/event/paws-for-a-cause.

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
