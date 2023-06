click to enlarge VIA TICKETMASTER Sara Sheperd stars as Carole King in the jukebox musical.

The Muny marks its triumphant return this week for a season that will see productions of seven shows — four of them Muny premieres.

The storied amphitheater's 105th season will bring multiple popular theater productions to the scenic environs of Forest Park, including Beauty and the Beast, West Side Story and Rent. The shows kick off with Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.



All about the life of chart-topping singer-songwriter Carole King and her complicated marriage, the show will feature King's biggest hits, including "(You Make Me Feel Like) a Natural Woman," popularized by Aretha Franklin, as well as other classics such as "You've Got a Friend," "It's Too Late" and "I Feel the Earth Move."



This will be the first time Beautiful is performed at the Muny; catch it nightly at 8:15 p.m. from Monday, June 12 through Sunday, June 18.



For more info visit muny.org.



Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter