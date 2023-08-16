Celebrate Legendary St. Louis TV Show World Wide Magazine This Friday

Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

"We just want you to watch"

By on Wed, Aug 16, 2023 at 11:28 am

Pete Parisi depicted at World Wide Magazine's headquarters. - Greg Houston
Greg Houston
Pete Parisi depicted at World Wide Magazine's headquarters.
Pete E. Parisi, known affectionately as “Pep,” charmed the St. Louis area in 1985 with the first episode of his public-access TV show, World Wide Magazine. Parisi’s humor and his oddball cast of characters, including the Feeney Brothers and the Mad Russian, exposed a side of St. Louis that hadn’t been depicted before.

World Wide Magazine released an episode once a month for 15 years, and its legacy lives on today thanks to the dedicated diehards who refuse to let the memories fade.

On Friday, August 18, join journalist Devin Thomas O’Shea and Jim Varagona, archivist of the Pete Parisi Archives, for An Evening of World Wide Magazine at the South Broadway Athletic Club (2301 South Seventh Street, 314-776-4833).

Varagona will present a special cut of the show and cast members will join a Q&A. You’ll need $5 cash at the door, but there’s an ATM inside if your money is of the digital sort.

Doors open at 7 p.m. For more information, visit peparchives.com.

Pete Parisi operated from within a nest of audiovisual gear that constituted World Wide Magazine's headquarters.

The Unhinged TV Show World Wide Magazine Captured St. Louis at Its Wildest


Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
