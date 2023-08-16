Celebrate Legendary St. Louis TV Show World Wide Magazine This Friday

Greg Houston
Pete Parisi depicted at World Wide Magazine's headquarters.
Pete E. Parisi, known affectionately as “Pep,” charmed the St. Louis area in 1985 with the first episode of his public-access TV show, World Wide Magazine
. Parisi’s humor and his oddball cast of characters, including the Feeney Brothers and the Mad Russian, exposed a side of St. Louis that hadn’t been depicted before.
World Wide Magazine
released an episode once a month for 15 years, and its legacy lives on today thanks to the dedicated diehards who refuse to let the memories fade.
On Friday, August 18, join journalist Devin Thomas O’Shea and Jim Varagona, archivist of the Pete Parisi Archives, for An Evening of World Wide Magazine at the South Broadway Athletic Club (2301 South Seventh Street, 314-776-4833)
.
Varagona will present a special cut of the show and cast members will join a Q&A. You’ll need $5 cash at the door, but there’s an ATM inside if your money is of the digital sort.
Doors open at 7 p.m. For more information, visit peparchives.com
.
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed