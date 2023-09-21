Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

Cherokee Street Jazz Crawl Returns in November

The event promises music and dancing on every corner

By on Thu, Sep 21, 2023 at 11:15 am

The event is hosted by the Cherokee Street Foundation. - Photo courtesy of Flickr/Paul Sableman
Photo courtesy of Flickr/Paul Sableman
The event is hosted by the Cherokee Street Foundation.

Cherokee Street is always hosting fun events, but the 11th Annual Cherokee Street Jazz Crawl will be something extra special.

Running all day long on Saturday, November 4, the Jazz Crawl will feature dancers and musicians performing both inside and outside the many shops on Cherokee Street. The festive atmosphere encourages visitors to join in and dance down the street in a second line parade, too.

The event is hosted by the Cherokee Street Foundation and organized by noted swing/jazz dance instructor and musician Christian Frommelt, so expect a huge turnout and great music and performances.

Keep an eye on cherokeestreet.com/jazz for for lineup announcements, including who will be performing the grand finale at the Golden Record (2720 Cherokee Street, thegoldenrecord.live) and who you can expect to find bringing joy to the streets of south city. (We’re betting on an appearance from the Red and Black Brass Band.)

The Facebook event shows that 6,500 people are interested in attending, so you know the party is going to be poppin’. Make sure to wear your dancing shoes.

