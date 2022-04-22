Crit Pick: Screaming Females w/ Catbite, Ghosh

click to enlarge
Farrah Skeiky
Screaming Females
Being part of a Tony Hawk video game soundtrack is probably the most punk-acceptable equivalent of a getting a GRAMMY. The Screaming Females’ single “Let Me In” can be heard on 2020’s Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2, a full-on remake of the first two games in the franchise that features most of the original iconic soundtrack alongside a new set of songs from various artists. Maybe it’s cliche to say that the band fits right in, but that’s probably because the songs on those early soundtracks likely inspired the Screaming Females’ distinct collision of punk and alternative rock. From the howling command of singer and guitarist Marissa Paternoster’s bottom-heavy voice to the metronomic propulsion of Jarrett Dougherty’s drums and the low-end glue of Mike Abbate’s bass, this power trio from New Brunswick, New Jersey crafts a stylistic deviation from rock ’n roll that has remained compelling since the band’s start in 2005.
Tuesday, April 26. 8 p.m. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue
. $16.