Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Crit Pick: Screaming Females w/ Catbite, Ghosh

By on Fri, Apr 22, 2022 at 2:09 pm

click to enlarge Screaming Females - FARRAH SKEIKY
Farrah Skeiky
Screaming Females

Being part of a Tony Hawk video game soundtrack is probably the most punk-acceptable equivalent of a getting a GRAMMY. The Screaming Females’ single “Let Me In” can be heard on 2020’s Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2, a full-on remake of the first two games in the franchise that features most of the original iconic soundtrack alongside a new set of songs from various artists. Maybe it’s cliche to say that the band fits right in, but that’s probably because the songs on those early soundtracks likely inspired the Screaming Females’ distinct collision of punk and alternative rock. From the howling command of singer and guitarist Marissa Paternoster’s bottom-heavy voice to the metronomic propulsion of Jarrett Dougherty’s drums and the low-end glue of Mike Abbate’s bass, this power trio from New Brunswick, New Jersey crafts a stylistic deviation from rock ’n roll that has remained compelling since the band’s start in 2005. 

Tuesday, April 26. 8 p.m. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue. $16.
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

It’s Bread Co., not Panera.

Hills People From the St. Louis Area Will Die On [PHOTOS]
This 4-Bedroom House on Utah Street Is the South City Dream [PHOTOS]

This 4-Bedroom House on Utah Street Is the South City Dream [PHOTOS]
There's a Replica of Jesus' Tomb in Missouri [PHOTOS]

There's a Replica of Jesus' Tomb in Missouri [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at the Ozark Empire Pro Rodeo Event [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Ozark Empire Pro Rodeo Event [PHOTOS]

Arts & Culture Slideshows

It’s Bread Co., not Panera.

Hills People From the St. Louis Area Will Die On [PHOTOS]
This 4-Bedroom House on Utah Street Is the South City Dream [PHOTOS]

This 4-Bedroom House on Utah Street Is the South City Dream [PHOTOS]
There's a Replica of Jesus' Tomb in Missouri [PHOTOS]

There's a Replica of Jesus' Tomb in Missouri [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at the Ozark Empire Pro Rodeo Event [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Ozark Empire Pro Rodeo Event [PHOTOS]

Arts & Culture Slideshows

It’s Bread Co., not Panera.

Hills People From the St. Louis Area Will Die On [PHOTOS]
This 4-Bedroom House on Utah Street Is the South City Dream [PHOTOS]

This 4-Bedroom House on Utah Street Is the South City Dream [PHOTOS]
There's a Replica of Jesus' Tomb in Missouri [PHOTOS]

There's a Replica of Jesus' Tomb in Missouri [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at the Ozark Empire Pro Rodeo Event [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Ozark Empire Pro Rodeo Event [PHOTOS]

Trending

The 7 Best Things To Do in St. Louis This Weekend April 22 to April 24

By Jenna Jones

The 17th Annual Anime St. Louis convention is coming to St. Charles this weekend.

Father Stu Is a Very Mixed Blessing

By Eileen G'Sell

Mark Wahlberg in Father Stu, a film as rife with contradictions as the Church itself.

The 3 Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Week April 21 to April 26

By Jenna Jones

The Saint Louis Art Museum has a gallery leaving this week.

St. Louisan Steenz Stewart Takes Center Stage With New Book in May

By Jenna Jones

Local comic artist and illustrator Steenz Stewart's new book comes out in the beginning of May.

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us