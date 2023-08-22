Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

Dogs Can Ride the St. Louis Wheel for Free This Thursday

Perfect for pups that love to look out the window

By on Tue, Aug 22, 2023 at 12:00 pm

click to enlarge Look at him. He loves it. - Courtesy St. Louis Wheel
Courtesy St. Louis Wheel
Look at him. He loves it.

Local dogs can live their best lives this Thursday during "Dog Day" at the St. Louis Wheel (201 South 18th Street, thestlouiswheel.com).

Puppers are usually not allowed to fly high in the sky on the Wheel (unless they're service dogs, of course). But this Thursday, August 24, your furry friend is invited to  take a ride and pick out the next fire hydrant they'd like to pee on from the sky.

They're letting your fur babies on the Wheel in celebration of National Dog Month, and they'll have a free treat and water bowls available for your pup, too.

Your pooch can ride the Wheel from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Thursday, but they urge you to bring your canine earlier or later in the day to avoid the hottest hours of this already terribly hot week. All dogs must be leashed while on the Wheel and on the Plaza outside.

Your dog rides for free but humans must pay. Tickets for adults are $17, kids age three to twelve ride for $12 and kids age two and under are free. Visit thestlouiswheel.com to get your ticket in advance.

