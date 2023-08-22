Dogs Can Ride the St. Louis Wheel for Free This Thursday

click to enlarge Courtesy St. Louis Wheel Look at him. He loves it.

Local dogs can live their best lives this Thursday during "Dog Day" at thePuppers are usually not allowed to fly high in the sky on the Wheel (unless they're service dogs, of course). But this Thursday, August 24, your furry friend is invited to take a ride and pick out the next fire hydrant they'd like to pee on from the sky.They're letting your fur babies on the Wheel in celebration of National Dog Month, and they'll have a free treat and water bowls available for your pup, too.Your pooch can ride the Wheel from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Thursday, but they urge you to bring your canine earlier or later in the day to avoid the hottest hours of this already terribly hot week. All dogs must be leashed while on the Wheel and on the Plaza outside.Your dog rides for free but humans must pay. Tickets for adults are $17, kids age three to twelve ride for $12 and kids age two and under are free. Visit thestlouiswheel.com to get your ticket in advance.