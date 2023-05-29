I Think You Should Leave Trivia Hits Heavy Anchor Just in Time for New Season

Break out your Dan Flashes shirt and Stanzo-brand fedora, because this week is all aboutThe riotously funny Netflix offering debuts its highly anticipated third season on May 30, and if that’s not enough, the Heavy Anchor (5226 Gravois Avenue, 314-352-5226) will play host to a night of drinks andtrivia this Wednesday, May 31., the 2019 breakout sketch-comedy show hosted by Tim Robinson, veers towards a fever dream, with sketches centered on Wienermobile mishaps and Johnny Carson impersonators gone violent.Superfans would do well to gather teams of four together to flex their fandom over the Heavy Anchor’s Dogtown Pizza and roaring spirits. As all formidable wearers of Calico Cut Pants know, “You’ve got to give,” and at the Heavy Anchor, admission is only $5 per person.The event is 21-plus and kicks off at 8 p.m.