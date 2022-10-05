New Book Takes You on a Self-Guided Tour of the Hill

Neighborhood historian Joseph DeGregorio shares his knowledge in The Hill: A Walk Through History

By on Wed, Oct 5, 2022 at 11:40 am

click to enlarge Joseph DeGregorio sits at a table outside on the Hill.
Kasey Noss
Joseph DeGregorio is the author of The Hill: A Walk Through History.

Want to get to know the Hill better but don’t have time for a guided tour?

Look no further than The Hill: A Walk Through History, a self-guided walking tour of St. Louis’ Italian neighborhood by Hill resident and veteran tour guide Joseph DeGregorio.

The book, which will celebrate its official launch at 5 p.m. today at Oliva on The Hill (4915 Daggett Ave, 314-899-6271), takes readers on a five-part tour of the historic neighborhood. Each stop is accompanied by a photograph and brief history told from DeGregorio’s unique perspective as both neighborhood historian and lifelong resident. Fun facts, maps and additional photographs are interspersed throughout the book.

Each of the book’s five tours is around 1 1/2 miles long. They include the Inner Loop, Outer Loop, Foodie Phase One, Foodie Phase Two and Personalities. Each section covers a different aspect of one of St. Louis’ most visited neighborhoods, from historic locales like St. Ambrose Catholic Church (5130 Wilson Avenue, 314-771-1228) and the Italia-America Bocce Club (2210 Marconi Avenue, 314-773-5574) to popular eateries such as Favazza’s on the Hill (5201 Southwest Avenue, 314-772-4454) and Marconi Bakery (1913 Marconi Avenue, 314-773-8728).

click to enlarge Cover of The Hill: A Walk Through History.
Courtesy Photo
The book of walking tours launches today.

“The concept is to provide the reader with a self-guided walking tour of the neighborhood,” DeGregorio says. “I’m speaking out as myself in the book, not just writing rote, historical facts, and so I do have some unique things in there.”

Among those unique things are local anecdotes about baseball legend and Hill native Yogi Berra and asides featuring DeGregorio’s own family history on the Hill. For example, his aunt, Jo Signorino, was the first baby to be baptized at St. Ambrose after its completion in 1926.

Though The Hill: A Walk Through History is DeGregorio’s first solo venture, he has been featured in many other histories of the neighborhood, including the coffee table book The Hill: St. Louis’s Italian American Neighborhood and the award-winning documentary America's Last Little Italy: The Hill.

Joseph’s father, Roland DeGregorio, was a mailman, first-generation Italian-American, and active member of the Hill community. He was also, as a friend of his put it, “the town gossip columnist” — he had developed a small habit of reading residents’ mail. Upon retiring, Roland became the neighborhood’s de facto tour guide, fielding impromptu questions from passersby. Soon after, he began leading official tours, which he continued to do for 25 years before Joseph took over 17.

“It’s been 17 years now, and I’ve been loving it ever since,” DeGregorio says. “I branched out from my father — I do culinary tours now, sports-only tours, specialty tours, prohibition-era tours. He told me the stories, and I’ve picked up a lot of stories from other people I've interviewed over the years, and I went through some archives that we have as well. I just kept building and building it and just loving it.”
click to enlarge From left: Yogi Berra, Joseph DeGregorio, Charlie Riva and Joseph Garagiola at a reunion of the sports club, the Fawns, that they all belonged to.
Courtesy Photo
From left: Yogi Berra, Joseph DeGregorio, Charlie Riva and Joseph Garagiola at a reunion of the sports club, the Fawns, that they all belonged to.

The book comes at a time of significant demographic change for the Hill. The neighborhood has attracted many young families due to its charm and safety. As the older population dies out, an increasingly greater proportion of Hill residents are non-Italian, posing what some view as a threat to the heart of the neighborhood. DeGregorio has a different view.

“What we have today [on the Hill] is a lot of reconstruction going on, a lot of new homes you would see in wealthy suburbs popping up, a lot of remodeling,” he says.

“We are [less] homogenized, and it will continue to work that way, but we still have and will continue to have the Italian culture,” DeGregorio says. “We are in a Renaissance here in this neighborhood, and it's getting better and better and better. It’s the beginning of a new chapter for the Hill.”

The book is dedicated to DeGregorio’s 10-year-old grandson, Henry, who he says is his inspiration to continue his tours and other Hill-related projects. DeGregorio, who was diagnosed with a rare, stage IV intestinal cancer a little over six years ago, views this book as his legacy — not just to his only grandchild, but to his beloved community.

“I'll be around for a few more years,” he says, “but I tell people without hesitation: it’s my legacy.”

Check out The Hill: A Walk Through History’s official launch party at 5 pm. on Wednesday, October 5, at Oliva on the Hill.

Tags:

About The Author

Kasey Noss

Kasey Noss is an editorial intern at the Riverfront Times. She attends Washington University in St. Louis and is majoring in English with a double-minor in Political Science and Italian.
More
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

'Walls Off Washington' Murals Bring Life to Grand Center [PHOTOS]

'Walls Off Washington' Murals Bring Life to Grand Center [PHOTOS]
Tower Grove Pride Is One Huge Party in 2022 [PHOTOS]

Tower Grove Pride Is One Huge Party in 2022 [PHOTOS]
Stuckmeyer's Farms Pumpkin Patch They also have "Halloween Family Fun" days. Find out more here.

Pumpkin Patches, Corn Mazes and More Fall Things to Do in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
This St. Louis Mansion Has a Floor Made of Crystals [PHOTOS]

This St. Louis Mansion Has a Floor Made of Crystals [PHOTOS]

Arts & Culture Slideshows

'Walls Off Washington' Murals Bring Life to Grand Center [PHOTOS]

'Walls Off Washington' Murals Bring Life to Grand Center [PHOTOS]
Tower Grove Pride Is One Huge Party in 2022 [PHOTOS]

Tower Grove Pride Is One Huge Party in 2022 [PHOTOS]
Stuckmeyer's Farms Pumpkin Patch They also have "Halloween Family Fun" days. Find out more here.

Pumpkin Patches, Corn Mazes and More Fall Things to Do in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
This St. Louis Mansion Has a Floor Made of Crystals [PHOTOS]

This St. Louis Mansion Has a Floor Made of Crystals [PHOTOS]

Arts & Culture Slideshows

'Walls Off Washington' Murals Bring Life to Grand Center [PHOTOS]

'Walls Off Washington' Murals Bring Life to Grand Center [PHOTOS]
Tower Grove Pride Is One Huge Party in 2022 [PHOTOS]

Tower Grove Pride Is One Huge Party in 2022 [PHOTOS]
Stuckmeyer's Farms Pumpkin Patch They also have "Halloween Family Fun" days. Find out more here.

Pumpkin Patches, Corn Mazes and More Fall Things to Do in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
This St. Louis Mansion Has a Floor Made of Crystals [PHOTOS]

This St. Louis Mansion Has a Floor Made of Crystals [PHOTOS]

Trending

Cori Bush's New Memoir Tells Her Story From Unhoused to Congress

By Monica Obradovic

Cover of Cori Bush Memoir, The Forerunner

VIDEO: St. Louis Is the ‘Friendliest Place to Get Murdered,' Comedian Says

By Jaime Lees

VIDEO: St. Louis Is the ‘Friendliest Place to Get Murdered,' Comedian Says

New Book Explores Comprehensive History of St. Louis Sports

By Benjamin Simon

Ed Wheatley holds his book St. Louis Sports Memories in front of a book shelf.

New St. Louis Store Lets You Color Karens, 'the Woke' and More

By Jessica Rogen

Two covers of coloring books. The one on the left is titled Woke and the other is Karens.

Digital Issue

October 5, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us