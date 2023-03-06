New Line Theatre’s Nine Is Gorgeously Conflicted

In the 1980’s, Federico Fellini’s semi-autobiographical 1963 film 8 ½ was adapted into the musical Nine. Later, Director Rob Marshall made a film version of the musical that referenced the movie, or vice versa. This season, New Line Theatre has made the story its own.

The story, set in 1963, revolves around auteur Guido Contini, his latest project, lack of inspiration and troubles with women. First of mind are the women in his presence — his wife and his determined lover. Always close, however, are his memories of his muse and the woman who rather graphically taught him the facts of life when he was just nine. His producer — also a woman — wants to see the script for the musical she’s sinking so much money into. Feeling trapped, he keeps trying to script his life to match his imagination but may have stumbled into an inescapable corner.

Cole Gutmann is solid as Guido, with a pleasant voice that suits the role’s more complimentary vocal needs well. Guido has gotten himself into his current predicaments, but Gutmann ensures that the character doesn’t come across as cruelly abusive. However, he doesn’t try to sway our sympathies either. Though this is Guido’s story, even he is a servant to his creative drive and insecurities. We understand the character through his awkward attempts at control and in the songs and reactions of the women in his life.

Lisa Karpowicz as Luisa, Guido’s wife, is patience and indulgence personified even as she has finally reached her breaking point. The song “Nine” highlights a mother’s pure love as Stephanie Merritt’s gently soaring soprano encourages Guido’s talents and understands his shortcomings. Sarah Wilkinson dazzles as Guido’s mistress Carla Albanese. “A Call from the Vatican” features her sultry high soprano and surprisingly effective choreography that integrates challenging costume adjustments into the bit. Ann Hier Brown gives “A Man Like You”/ “Unusual Way” an ethereal lightness as muse Claudia Nardi, even her movements bring a sense of the untouchable perfection Guido has in his mind. Brown is sensational as the very human person trying to establish her place off the pedestal.

Sarah Lueken moves well and lacks inhibition as Saraghina, who is young Guido’s first sexual encounter, in “Be Italian.” She has a flexible voice that easily growls and sustains true high notes. Kimmie Kidd-Booker belts out a fabulous version of “Folies Bergères” that energizes the entire show and Kay Love is a charming observer as the spa proprietress. Brittany Kohl Hester, Julia Monsey, Gillian Pieper, Kat Bailey, Kathleen Dwyer and Chelsie Johnston prove a capable and engaging chorus.



New Line Theatre’s production of Nine smartly keeps the focus on the women and the songs, which is good because the story and script feel incredibly dated. Some scenes may make sensitive audience members uncomfortable and others may elicit strong reactions to the casual misogyny and objectification of women so prevalent in the era. Audience members who can see past those problems will be rewarded with a vocally gorgeous evening of songs that explore the vagaries of love, attraction and imagination.



Nine's music and lyrics were written and composed by Maury Yeston and its book by Arthur Kopit. It is inspired by the Federico Fellini film 8 1/2. Directed by Scott Miller and Chris Kernan. It is presented by New Line Theater at the Marcelle Theater (3310 Samuel Shepard Drive, newlinetheatre.com, 314-534-1111) through Saturday, March 25. The show starts at 8 p.m., and tickets are $20 to $30.

