Pagan Picnic Returns to Tower Grove Park in June

Alexis Hitt
A man dances in the middle of a drum circle, Pagan Picnic, 2012
St. Louis’ Pagan Picnic is a summer tradition that is beloved by all who attend and side-eyed by all who haven’t yet attended.
The event describes itself as a place to go if you’re “seeking deeper community” and it’s an event that aims to “offer education about Paganism to the public in hopes of increasing understanding and promoting harmony.”
What is a pagan? It’s just a person who holds a religious belief that is not considered one of the mainstream religions. But that means that people who identify as pagans are often lacking in community because it’s not like they have weekly gatherings at mega churches funded by huge organizations that don’t pay taxes...
Anyway, the Pagan Picnic is not evil or dark-sided, it’s mostly just a bunch of hippies and non-threatening weirdos trying to get you to try yoga or join their hiking club.
But if you’re desperate to panic about it (and we know you are, we’ve seen your Bud Light comments), you should know that the event includes a KidZone where there will be crafts (OMG!) and balloon artists (THE HORROR!).
The Pagan Picnic happens at Tower Grove Park (4257 Northeast Drive)
on June 3 and June 4. There will be vendors on site (including lots of yummy food options), so make sure to bring a few extra bucks if you’re in need of a new dream catcher or a rainbow friendship bracelet or a drum that looks like a wooden box.
Visit paganpicnic.org
to find out more information or to plan your visit.
