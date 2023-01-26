Perennial's Bookbinding Class Teaches You To Make Your Own Books

click to enlarge
VIA FLICKR / ADAM BURKE
Hey, it's easier than finding a publisher.
Books are everywhere — in the library, in your house, in those little shelves on the street. But have you ever thought about how they were made?
No, not the words. We mean how they are physically sewn, glued and pieced together. In this Wednesday's Vintage Hardback Bookbinding eco-friendly class hosted by Perennial (3762 South Broadway; 314-832-2288)
, participants will learn how to create books from recycled materials.
The class takes place February 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and costs between $40 and $50. For more information, visit perennialstl.org/event/vintage-hardback-bookbinding-5
.
