Perennial's Bookbinding Class Teaches You To Make Your Own Books

The eco-friendly course uses recyclable materials to create hardback covers

By on Thu, Jan 26, 2023 at 12:30 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Hey, it's easier than finding a publisher. - VIA FLICKR / ADAM BURKE
VIA FLICKR / ADAM BURKE
Hey, it's easier than finding a publisher.

Books are everywhere — in the library, in your house, in those little shelves on the street. But have you ever thought about how they were made?

No, not the words. We mean how they are physically sewn, glued and pieced together. In this Wednesday's Vintage Hardback Bookbinding eco-friendly class hosted by Perennial (3762 South Broadway; 314-832-2288), participants will learn how to create books from recycled materials.

The class takes place February 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and costs between $40 and $50. For more information, visit perennialstl.org/event/vintage-hardback-bookbinding-5.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Benjamin Simon

Read More about Benjamin Simon
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

New 'Tentacle-Like' Light Installation Brightens Downtown St. Louis

By Benjamin Simon

Yellow neon lights line the exterior of a garage.

A New Show from the Prison Performing Arts Alumni Starts Thursday

By Rosalind Early

Summer Baer plays Filberta, a giant chicken, in The Golden Record, an upcoming show from the Prison Performing Arts Alumni program.

New Art Exhibit at the Kranzberg Explores Identity Through Fashion

By Benjamin Simon

One of five pieces in Felia Davenport's upcoming exhibit Torn Mixology.

Tenants Given 90 Days To Vacate Centene Center for the Arts

By Jessica Rogen

Centene Center for the Arts

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us