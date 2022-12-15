The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, December 15 to December 18

click to enlarge Courtesy Missouri History Museum Visitors try out Coloring STL during a member preview.

Start planning your weekend now with all the great events the region has to offer.



Thursday 12/15

Color Me Impressed

Want to express yourself creatively while getting some info about the St. Louis of yesteryear? Then we recommend checking out The Great Holiday Coloring Party in MacDermott Grand Hall at the Missouri History Museum (5700 Lindell Boulevard, 314-746-4599, mohistory.org). The museum is decked out in twinkle lights and other holiday decor. The event will include craft tables and a presentation on downtown holiday storefronts of days gone by. Plus, guests can visit the exhibit Coloring STL and draw in holiday cheer to the dry-erase images of the Lou currently adorning museum walls. The event is free and kicks off with a happy hour at 5:30 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m.

Friday 12/16

Love and War

To complement its exhibit Global Threads: The Art and Fashion of Indian Chintz, the Saint Louis Art Museum (1 Fine Arts Drive, 314-721-0072, slam.org) is showing the Bollywood film Bajirao Mastani. It's a love story between Bajirao, a clever general, and his wife, Mastani, a princess warrior, who meet happenstance on the battlefield fighting side by side. The two embark on a passionate love that can't be stopped by external forces. Catch the epic story at the Farrell Auditorium beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 or free for museum members.

Mississippi Queens

All aboard for one river cruise that's sure to be a real drag. Riverboats at the Gateway Arch's (50 South Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard, 314-982-1410) Decked Out Divas, St. Louis' only floating drag performance, sets sail for its final cruise of 2022. Join the gals at 6 p.m. for an evening of drag performances, libations and sparkly city views onboard a classic riverboat. It is guaranteed to be the sauciest night you'll have on the Mighty Mississippi. Tickets are $24 for this 21-and-up event and can be purchased in advance through Eventbrite.

Saturday 12/17



click to enlarge Courtesy Saint Louis Art Museum The Evil Prints Holiday Sale will feature prints from Tom Huck and other local artists.

Outlaw Art

Do you have one of those people on your Christmas shopping list who already has everything they could ever need? You know, someone who is just too contented with their life to want a new sweater or a pour-over coffee pot. One of those jerks. Well, the only thing to do is get them a super unique gift that will wake 'em up from their happy stupor and zap some life into them. Artwork by St. Louis' famous printmaker Tom Huck is just the thing to do that. The Missouri native crafts woodcut prints that are satirical, wild, crude in the best way and certainly won't leave anyone napping. The best place to pick one up — and check out offerings from a host of local artists — is at the Evil Prints Holiday Sale held at the Witt Building (2929 South Jefferson Avenue). The fun kicks off at 11 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m. More info at evilprints.com.

'Tis the Season

Still need to do some holiday shopping? Shop local! Tower Grove Farmers' Market (4256 Magnolia Avenue) is back for the month of December with its very own Holiday Market. Catch the last market of the season on Saturday, December 17, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Vendor spots are still available. Message Deanna Pickett on Facebook if your business is interested in being added to the spot list!

Blinged Out

You don't need to go to a light show on Saturday. Instead, the light show will come to you — in biker form. This weekend will mark the annual Kool Yule bike ride, where participants are encouraged to light up, shine and bedazzle their bikes and ride around St. Charles. "The more lights and bling the better," the event listing boasts. This isn't a race. It is a leisurely bike ride where people will have the opportunity to enjoy the holiday cheer. Participants will start at 3 p.m. at the Bike Stop Cafe (701 South Riverside Drive, St. Charles; 636-724-9900), ride through the trails and riverfront, and end up on St. Charles' Main Street, which will be decked out in lights, singing carolers and actors.

Shroom City

Take a break from the holidays and figure out how to grow a different kind of tasty treat during Learn How to Cultivate Mushrooms at Home. Hosted by and held at V.L.'s Urban Farm (3232 Ivanhoe Avenue), the event will instruct students on how to grow mushrooms at home using common waste products, such as wheat straw. The farm's Chief Mycologist Mike Crabtree will teach this low-tech and sustainable course that can be easily scaled. Participants can expect to get their hands dirty, get all their random mushroom questions answered and receive a mystery gift. The event runs from 4 to 6 p.m., and tickets are $65.

Sunday 12/18

Get Your Goth On

Ever wish a garage sale spoke more to the dark depths of your black soul? No sorting through piles of a grandma's old Tupperware, stained blankets or bins of unwanted children's toys. Here's a more curated garage sale experience for you. This weekend, check out the Goth Garage Sale Holiday Bazaar at the Crack Fox (1114 Olive Street, 314-828-5064). From 8 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, December 18, and noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, the downtown bar will host a slew of artists and makers selling items ranging from costumes and leather to lingerie and vintage clothing. Saturday is 21 and older and will feature music by Sound Soiree. Youngins can join the party on Sunday and enjoy the musical stylings of DJ Sainte.

[email protected]