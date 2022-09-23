Pumpkin Picking at Eckert's Is Basically the Best

St. Louis, get ready for the most fall event out there

By on Fri, Sep 23, 2022 at 8:33 am

When it comes to fall in St. Louis, we're all pretty basic — and that's OK.

Autumn here is spectacular. The temperatures fall in the previously smoking hot city to a just-crisp-enough mid-60s, the fall color bursts into brilliant existence and we pick up coffee drinks infused by warming spices (that are surely from local cafes, not that unfortunate Seattle behemoth).

Then we head to one of the Eckert's Farm locations for the best and most basic thing one can do in the autumn: pick a perfect pumpkin.

Yes, that's right, the Illinois farms' pumpkin patches are officially open for business starting Saturday, September 24. St. Louisans can head to any of the three locations, Belleville (951 South Green Mount Road, Belleville, Illinois), Millstadt (2719 Eckert Orchard Lane, Millstadt, Illinois) or Grafton (20995 Eckert Orchard Road, Grafton, Illinois), and find a dang-fine-pick-your-own pumpkin patch. (Psst: apples are still ripe for picking, so you can get a two-for-one picking experience.)

Soon the leaves will change and so will the views.

When St. Louis Leaves Will Hit Peak Fall Color in 2022


The Millstadt location will have something a little extra going on. From Friday, September 23, to Saturday, October 29, there will be haunted wagon rides and private bonfire sites available for rent. Plus, there will be Jack-O-Lobber Pumpkin Cannon Shows and pig races on weekends, a corn maze, a petting zoo, a mine-shaft slide, a play ground and miniature golf.

Whew, that's almost too much fun.

For more information and to purchase field access and tickets, head to Eckert's website.

