Rihanna Is Opening a Savage X Fenty Store In St. Louis

It may not be the Rihanna news we wanted (a new album) but it’s the Rihanna news the singer knew we needed: A Savage x Fenty store is opening right here in St. Louis.
The brand announced its plans to expand its retail locations in an Instagram post on May 4. Along with St. Louis, the lingerie business is expanding to Detroit, Michigan; Chicago, Illinois; Long Island, New York; Newark, Delaware; and Atlanta, Georgia.
“Y’all were so good to us during our#SavageXIRLdebut, we just had to Xtend the Xperience 💯,” the brand wrote on Instagram. “That’s right, we’re Xcited to announce the opening of SIX new retail locations. See you soon: #ChicagoIsSavage #NYisSavage #ATLisSavage #DetroitIsSavage #STLisSavage #DEisSavage.”
Rihanna’s been a busy woman, building an empire of products since her last album, Anti, dropped in 2016; on top of the lingerie line, Rihanna also owns Fenty Beauty, launched in 2017, and Fenty Skin, as well as a clothing line that has since stopped production. Savage X Fenty is a joint venture between Rihanna, the company’s founder, and TechStyle Fashion Group.
The new stores will join existing Savage X Fenty locations in Arlington, Virginia; Las Vegas, Nevada; Culver City, California; Houston, Texas; and King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Savage x Fenty also operates an online subscription-based platform where customers can return to the site to purchase new products monthly. Focused on inclusivity, confidence and fearlessness, the brand has pieces for all genders and sizes up to 4XL, including lingerie, loungewear and sleepwear.
There’s no word yet on where the store will be located or when it will open, so stay tuned to find out.