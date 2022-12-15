Ring in the New Year Right With These St. Louis Events

MICAH USHER Get glammed up and find yourself an event this New Year's Eve.

No matter who you are or what you’re into, St. Louis has the perfect place and activity to ring in the New Year. But this isn’t that sort of guide. This is the Trader Joe’s of guides, a curated, manageable list with just the essentials for a certain kind of person who wanders in and sees something wonderful on the shelf — or, in this case, on the list.You might be asking yourself if you are, indeed, that type of person. Well, you’re reading this article, so I’d say most resoundingly: yes. So read on to plan your New Year's Eve adventure.Few things are more classic than not realizing when one year has blended into the next because you’re too busy shaking your behind. A great place to do so is through a door tucked into a corner of the Central West End through which you’ll find the area’s premiere spot for latin dance,. For the last night of the year, the club will have salsa lessons, party favors, a Champagne toast and tacos and quesadillas for sale. The fun begins at 8 p.m., and the cover is $10.If when you dance, you like to go big, head tofor its. The $500 to $1,200 tickets come with a lot: five open bars, a balloon drop, DJs, cabana tables, large covered and heated patios and more. It’s more than a dance party, but who doesn’t hit the dance floor at Molly’s?If you can’t dance without food in your stomach, there’s theat theThere’s an all inclusive food and drink package alongside live music and laser shows to help all that grooving get going. The party starts at 8 p.m., and tickets begin at $100.Sure, dancing yourself is fun, but sometimes you just want the professionals to take charge. There’s ballet, tap, modern dance and then there’s that other genre — oh right, burlesque. In St. Louis, no one is more known for their top-quality tease than our very own. You can catch her alongside a host of greats at thefor Spectaculaire! A Solid Gold NYE, which promises to be a nonstop dance party featuring burlesque, drag and other variety artists. Tickets begin at $55 and there are upgrades that include food, tables, balcony seating and more.But maybe you hit up the Van Ella Productions show this year and are looking for something different but still within the same oeuvre. Take yourself to thefor a party that won’t soon be forgotten. Not only does the event include a burlesque show from the, but it promises a three-course dinner, top-quality liquor, insane NYE party favors, a lights show, confetti canon and much more. The evening is hosted by Madam Molotov and begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $160 a person to a $4,000 party package.1. Head way out there to thefor six-time Grammy Award winning Canadian DJ and electronic music producer Joel Thomas Zimmerman, a.k.a., at 9 p.m. That Zimmerman — who comes to this fair state on the heels of early March’s collaborative Kx5 with Kaskade — will be spending NYE delighting fans in Chesterfield is mind blowing and thoroughly worth the $79.50 to $124.50 ticket fee.Swing in the New Year with the newCEO during. The evening will feature a selection of jazz standards, classics and originals all set against a four-course prix fixe menu. There will be shows at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. and tickets are $175.City dwellers seeking soaring sounds and ceilings should head tofor the. Assistant conductor Stephanie Childress will be joined by soprano Mikaela Bennett and tenor Jeff Kready for this 2 p.m. jaunt open to family and friends of all ages. Tickets run $45 to $110.Pretty much every holiday has some kind of traditional and delicious food item and thus New Years has Hoppin’ John, King Cake and St. Louis restaurateurs putting together amazing tastebud-driven experiences. Midtown favoritecelebrates the decadence of bygone eras with its Flights of Fancy event. The restaurant invites guests — dressed in their finest Gatsby-era garb — to enjoy flights of retro cocktails and ice cream as well as shareables. There’s a family friendly seating at 5 p.m. for $75 and one at 8:30 p.m. for $100, which will include live music and dancing with Miss Jubilee, tarot readings and a Champagne toast.If upscale Southern food is more your thing, head to, which will have a DJ, open bar that includes four specialty cocktails, beer options and New Years punch; a balloon drop; appetizers and midnight Champagne. Tickets are $75, and the party begins at 8 p.m.3. Italian eateryis going all out with its New Year’s Eve party, promising dancing with party band Mclovin, a glitter photo booth, an open bar with premium choices plus a Champagne toast and food stations curated by Executive Chef Andrew Simon that include carving stations, raw bar, pizza, dessert and more. Tickets are $150, and the night begins at 8 p.m.