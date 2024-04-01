Riverboat Cruise to Offer St. Louis Unique Views of the Solar Eclipse

On Monday, April 8, St. Louis will experience what some are calling to be the astronomical event of the decade — the Great American Eclipse. From 1:55 to 2:04 p.m., the moon will block out nearly 99 percent of the sun in St. Louis, giving the city a true eclipse experience.

And if you’re looking for the ultimate viewing location, what better spot than the middle of the Mississippi River? St. Louis Riverfront Cruise is offering St. Louisans the chance to view the partial eclipses from the decks of the Tom Sawyer riverboat.

“Seeing the Gateway Arch and St. Louis skyline from the vantage point of the Mississippi River is one of the most unique and breathtaking views of our city,” said Executive Vice President of Multi-Modal Enterprises for Bi-State Development Mary Lamie in a statement. “It’s a sight we’re proud to share with passengers on all of our cruises, but the view from the riverboat during the Great American Eclipse will be a once-in-a-lifetime perspective.”

Even if you've procrastinated, tickets are still available.

Tickets for the 1:30 p.m. cruise are $24 for adults, $14 for kids ages 3 to 15 and $22 for seniors 60 and older with children 2 and under being free. Still need glasses? No worries. The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch team will be handing out eclipse glasses to passengers.

The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch (50 South Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard) are below the south leg of the Gateway Arch and only accessible by car via Chouteau Avenue. Parking is available for a fee on the Mississippi River levee next to the boats.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call 877-982-1410 or visit the Gateway Arch website.

[email protected]