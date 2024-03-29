St. Louis Chess Scandal Inspires Offer of Free Anal Vibrators to Level the Playing Field

The chess world is still feeling the vibrations of the buzziest chess story of 2022, which went down in St. Louis and featured one prodigy of the game being accused of cheating via vibrating anal beads in his rectum.

The sex toy-centric chess controversy started here when grandmaster Magnus Carlsen withdrew from the Sinquefield Cup in a coy manner that many interpreted as an accusation of cheating against the person he lost to, then-19-year-old Hans Niemann.

One thing led to another, Elon Musk escalated the matter via a tweet, and in a classic example of the arc of all things bending toward the weirdest and least plausible explanation, the anal beads rumors inserted themselves into the discourse. The whole thing even spawned a lawsuit filed in federal court in St. Louis by Neiman against Carlsen. That was dismissed last summer.

Though the lawsuit might be dead, the relationship between anal beads and competitive chess now seems permanent, like Cracker Jacks and baseball or domestic beer and the NFL.

With that in mind, wellness company We-Vibe is offering "free anal stimulation toys" to all players in next month's World Chess Championship in Toronto.

“As the world watches in anticipation, We-Vibe is proud to support the World Chess Championship," the company said in a statement. They said they hope to "empower players to make their moves with confidence, both inside and outside the game."

The eight player, double-round-robin-style Candidates Tournament will take place over about two and a half weeks in Toronto, starting April 3. The winner of that will take on defending champion Ding Liren.

Curiously, Carlsen has already withdrawn from the affair. No word yet from We-Vibe if he still gets a free butt plug.

