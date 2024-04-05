Saint Louis University One-Ups Wash U, Inks Jon Hamm for Commencement

One week after Washington University announced it had secured a beloved celebrity to give this year's commencement address, Saint Louis University has upped the ante: The Jesuit university has enlisted a beloved and smoking hot celebrity to give its address. And its choice is also a St. Louis native.
Take that, Wash U!
Yes, SLU announced today that none other than Jon Hamm will speak at its commencement. The ceremony is set for 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 18. For all you lookie-loos who don't have a SLU student to mooch tickets off of, it's also streaming online via the university's YouTube channel.
Best known for his starring role on Mad Men (and for being, yes, smoking hot), Hamm has long been one of St. Louis' best ambassadors, wearing his Cardinals cap all around Los Angeles and also showing up at numerous local events. He even agreed to interview Neil Gaiman on stage for the St. Louis Literary Awards before scheduling conflicts forced him to bow out.
Hamm is a graduate of, and former teacher at, John Burroughs School in Ladue, where SLU tells us he was a member of the football, baseball and swim teams. He earned his bachelor's degree in English from the University of Missouri.
Wash U announced last week that comedian Jennifer Coolidge would give its commencement on May 13. She'll also receive an honorary doctorate of fine arts. SLU's release says only that Hamm will receive an honorary degree, without specifying the title. But we sure hope it's a doctorate — not just because he's every bit as funny as Jennifer Coolidge, but also because "Dr. Hamm" certainly has a nice (smoking hot) ring.
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed