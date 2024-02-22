SoJeff Retro Has Closed Its Brick-and-Mortar Shop

The Cherokee Street used furniture store store had a cult following — and 10 years in business

By on Thu, Feb 22, 2024 at 7:00 am

SoJeff Retro, we bid you adieu.
FLICKR/MBK (Marjie)
SoJeff Retro, we bid you adieu.

SoJeff Retro closed its doors on Cherokee and Texas this past Sunday, February 18. The storefront opened up on South Jefferson 10 years ago and found its name -– literally -– on the block. Broyhills, bold artwork and burnt orange couches piled on top of each other in the Jefferson space and attracted scavengers from across the city. 

In late summer of 2021, the businesses moved just a few blocks west to Cherokee Street and enjoyed a revamp of sorts: large windows lit up the furniture on display in rows, rather than a maze. The move released some of the dust, but kept the daily bargains, street sales, and eye for exceptional mid century pieces.

The announcement came in a post made on Instagram this past Saturday, which claimed “the time has come to move to a different season.” The last of the store’s inventory will be auctioned off online. The Instagram post says they will continue to sell online as well.

JustDi Consulting & Events Agency, which has been located in the same space as SoJeff Retro since last August, says they will be moving to a location.

Slideshow

A Guide to Cherokee Street, St. Louis’ Quirkiest Shopping District

Butter Love Skin2608 Cherokee Street La’Crassia Wilderness has been in business for nine years but it wasn’t until June that she opened a storefront for Butter Love. The skincare business has a retail space in front and Wilderness’ workspace in the back, which gives the whole place a wonderful ambrosial smell. Up front you’ll find body oils, clay masks, lip balms and more, as well as Wilderness’ goldendoodle, Lulu.
23 slides
Dead Wax Records2100 Cherokee Street, 314-330-2618Music is alive at Dead Wax. Whether you’re a vinyl newbie or a long-time collector, you’ll find what you need here — and then some. The record store frequently hosts live performances. So what you may think would be a quick dip inside to search for your next spin may turn into a half-day excursion. Hammond’s Books1939 Cherokee Street, 314-323-6389 There’s a lot to discover in the two floors of Hammond’s Books. Most of the inventory consists of used books that can go from $10 to more than $100 depending on how rare they are. But Hammond’s also sells costume jewelry, old pocket watches, vintage posters and illustrations torn from old books. Your Friend’s Apartment2617 Cherokee Street Everyone has that one stylish friend who has an immaculate closet and an equally excellent apartment. It probably looks like Your Friend’s Apartment (the store) on Cherokee. Walking into this place feels like a warm hug. Sunlight from southern-facing windows drapes over modern furniture arranged as it would be in someone’s real living space. On tables are shoes, purses, books and candles for sale. But what makes this place worth the trip are the clothes racks full of finely curated vintage items. This isn’t the type of vintage clothing store that sells grandma sweaters or purple parachute pants. Everything here culminates into a simple yet elegant style. Think Midwest boho chic. If that’s a thing. STL Virtuoso Collective2616 Cherokee StreetLast year, South Side Spaces announced it would give free rent for six months to one lucky tenant in the former Rent One building. Jessie Mees and Julianne Wise were the lucky winners. And now we&rsquo;re all lucky for it. Mees&rsquo; and Wise&rsquo;s business, STL Virtuoso Collective, sells the work of local artists who live around Cherokee Street. Virtuoso keeps just a small piece (10 percent) of sales to keep the gallery/shop going. Different artists man Virtuoso on a volunteer basis, so you may get to meet the creator of whatever piece you buy. Inventory generally includes ceramics, prints, jewelry, paintings and some furniture. Don&rsquo;t skip on the tiny jars of hot sauce spread throughout the place &mdash; they&rsquo;re fire (in all meanings of term). City Mouse Vintage2618 Cherokee Street Sister duo Abbie Belliston and Casey Miller sift through estate sales so you don’t have to. Their storefront, City Mouse Vintage, opened near a cluster of other vintage stores in September. What sets this place apart is its admitted “silliness.” Want a vintage bowling shirt with someone else’s name stitched on the front? Or a 1980s-era windbreaker that’s so colorful and bright it could probably be spotted from space? If so, this is the place for you. Retro 101/Cherry Bomb Vintage2303 Cherokee Street, 314-769-9722This is the platonic ideal of a vintage clothing store. There’s a pleasant mix of wacky and practical with a wide range of sizes. And unlike several other boutiques on Cherokee, Retro 101/Cherry Bomb Vintage doesn’t just keep it to the weekends. They’re open five days a week.
Click to View 23 slides

February 21, 2024

