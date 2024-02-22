SoJeff Retro Has Closed Its Brick-and-Mortar Shop

SoJeff Retro closed its doors on Cherokee and Texas this past Sunday, February 18. The storefront opened up on South Jefferson 10 years ago and found its name -– literally -– on the block. Broyhills, bold artwork and burnt orange couches piled on top of each other in the Jefferson space and attracted scavengers from across the city.

In late summer of 2021, the businesses moved just a few blocks west to Cherokee Street and enjoyed a revamp of sorts: large windows lit up the furniture on display in rows, rather than a maze. The move released some of the dust, but kept the daily bargains, street sales, and eye for exceptional mid century pieces.

The announcement came in a post made on Instagram this past Saturday, which claimed “the time has come to move to a different season.” The last of the store’s inventory will be auctioned off online. The Instagram post says they will continue to sell online as well.

JustDi Consulting & Events Agency, which has been located in the same space as SoJeff Retro since last August, says they will be moving to a location.



