St. Louis County Library Is Bringing RuPaul Here — to Talk Books

The library is hosting America's most famous drag queen as he tours behind a new memoir, The House of Hidden Meanings

By on Fri, Jan 19, 2024 at 9:00 am

click to enlarge RuPaul
Courtesy Photo
RuPaul will be visiting St. Louis before too long.
The most famous drag star in the U.S. is set to come to St. Louis — to talk literature.

The St. Louis County Library Foundation will be hosting RuPaul on the book tour for his new memoir The House of Hidden Meanings, in which the drag queen discusses his rise to fame and growing up "Black, poor, and queer in a broken home to discovering the power of performance, found family, and self acceptance." He also shares the philosophy he's developed that allowed him to succeed over difficult circumstances.

Writing for Vogue, Liam Hess calls the memoir "bracingly candid," "powerful" and surprisingly in its "raw, introspective tone." The book covers the first 40 years of RuPaul's life.

"“The book is called The House of Hidden Meanings because underneath every story is another story that really tells you what’s going on, and I wanted it to look back on the past and uncover the hidden meaning behind each event,” RuPaul told Vogue.

St. Louis readers can pick up a copy for themselves and get the opportunity to see RuPaul in action at the event at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 11, at the Pageant (6161 Delmar Boulevard). Tickets, which include a copy of the memoir, run from $75 for an individual admittance to  platinum seating for $150 to $225 for an added photo opportunity and signed copy.

Ticket sales open up today at 11 a.m. through the Pageant and will benefit the library's community literacy initiatives. 
Email the author at [email protected]

