Stages St. Louis' Aida Delivers an Intimate Production with a Broadway Feel

click to enlarge Courtesy Stages St. Louis Wonu Ogunfowora (right) as Aida and Ace Young (left) as Radames fall in love in Aida.

Stages St. Louis opens its season with a fantastic interpretation of Aida, the hit Broadway musical collaboration between Elton John and Tim Rice. Vibrant colors, dazzling costumes and a palpable sense of confidence envelop the audience, drawing us into a painfully tragic story that feels as timeless as love itself.

Radames, the son of Zoser, is the very successful captain of Pharaoh’s army, which is currently engaged in an attempted conquest of lands in Africa. As part of its raids, the army often returns to Egypt with captives, the once-free inhabitants of those lands are now turned to slaves to work in the copper mines or homes of the wealthy. Radames never questioned the ethics of his duties until soldiers under his command captured Aida and the group of women she was leading. He is intrigued by her intelligence, beauty and ability to handle herself in a fight. What Radames does not know is that Aida is the daughter of the Nubian king he has vowed to defeat. What Aida does not know is that Radames is betrothed to Amneris, daughter of the ailing Pharaoh, whom she will soon replace.

More than just a complicated love triangle, Aida is a story for the ages that touches and challenges audiences to be open to love when and however it appears. Perhaps more importantly, the story encourages each of us to look for commonalities rather than differences with those we meet. Director and choreographer Luis Salgado and a talented cast embrace the many universal layers present in the love story as well as the culture and texture of the period in history. The singing is excellent, the choreography inventive and engaging, and the performances intimate and authentically resonant.

Wonu Ogunfowora is radiant and powerful as the princess Aida, a character with the wisdom and knowledge to know when to belt her feelings out and when to show tenderness and restraint. As Radames, Ace Young counters and compliments both Ogunfowora and Diana DeGarmo, who shows incredible vocal dexterity of her own. “A Step Too Far” expertly weaves the three voices, matching the confusion of the characters while duets such as “Enchantment Passing Through” and the reprise of “My Strongest Suit” show us the bonds the three form, willingly or not. “Every Story is a Love Story,” “Fortune Favors the Brave” and “The Gods Love Nubia” create big musical moments on the stage, other songs including “How I Know You,” “Like Father, Like Son” and “Written in the Stars” stand out for theatricality and storytelling. Albert Jennings, Ryan Williams, David Benoit, Jenny Mollet and Jerome Harmann-Hardeman shine in supporting roles, and Jennings and Mollet are particularly sympathetic.

Though set in antiquity, the stories that intersect at the heart of Aida feel just as resonant and applicable today as in the time of the Pharaohs. Luis Salgado’s choreography effortlessly references traditional African and Egyptian dance while maintaining an athletic, modern energy, and his direction places focus on ideas of war, slavery and the value of an individual life that underscore contemporary issues.

Aida is suitable for most audiences and offers a chance to immerse yourself in a more intimate production that delivers the feel of a big Broadway show.



Aida is composed by Elton John, and Tim Rice wrote the libretto. Directed by Luis Salgado. Presented by Stages St. Louis at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (210 East Monroe Avenue, 314.821.2407, stagesstlouis.org) through July 2. Performance times vary, and tickets are $57 to $82.



