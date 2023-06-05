Twelfth Night Sparkles With Shakespearean Wit and Latin Rhythms

click to enlarge Phillip Hamer Viola, disguised as Cesario and played by Gabriela Saker, (right) attempts to woo Olivia (Jasmine Cheri Rush) on behalf of Duke Orsino.

Shakespeare Glen in Forest Park once again bursts to life with audiences gathering over picnic baskets and enjoying a free, professional production by the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival. A summer staple since the early 2000s, this year’s play, Twelfth Night, gets a vibrant, contemporary interpretation under the direction of Lisa Portes that ripples with life as bold style and infectious music accompany the Bard’s delightful romantic comedy.

Twins Viola and Sebastian are separated from each other when the ship they are traveling in is torn apart in a violent storm. Washing up on different shores, each believes the other has perished at sea. Viola is fortunate to reach Illyria. A kind officer patrolling the shore is initially suspicious, then agrees to help the young woman, who disguises herself as a man so she can more easily blend in. Taking on the name Cesario, Viola secures a position in Duke Orsino’s court and quickly earns his favor.

The duke, smitten with the wealthy, beautiful Olivia, who has thus far rejected him, enlists Cesario to woo her with praises and presents. Olivia takes a fancy to Cesario. Cesario (or, rather, Viola) is head-over-heels for Orsino. Olivia’s cousin Dame Tobey and her rowdy friends Sir Andrew Aguecheek and Fabian scheme their own mischief, including encouraging Aguecheek to continue his pursuit of Olivia and pranking the stern Malvolio. All the while, Feste sings, vogues, riddles and keeps the story moving toward its romantically satisfying conclusion.

Director Portes sets this ever-twisting story among a wealthy thriving club culture. Jasmine Cheri Rush is the undisputed queen of the club as Olivia. She moves, poses and commands with more than a passing allusion to Beyonce, and everyone wants to be in her circle. Felipe Carrasco is wealthy, handsome and accustomed to getting what he wants, so he initially takes Olivia’s rejection as more challenge than dismissal. Carrasco is graceful and athletic even in awkward encounters with Cesario that leave him visibly confused. Ricki Franklin, Cassidy Flynn and Adam Flores are a mix of frat boy and the three stooges as Tobey, Aguecheek and Fabian. Esteban Andres Cruz, as Feste, acts as emcee and host, interjecting the show with song, dance and Latin and Afro-Caribbean music that propels the story and captures the audience. Gabriela Saker is captivating as Viola and Cesario. An outsider seeking acceptance, she perfectly expresses a plethora of emotions and expertly dodges questions that might reveal her true identity and feelings. Avi Roque is fiery and sympathetic as her twin Sebastian, and his bond with Adam Poss’ Antonio is palpable and endearing.

The setting, music and Portes’ approach to Twelfth Night coalesce in a lively, engaging show that delivers a delightfully convoluted love story, abundant laughs and a few subtle but impactful observations about immigrants, accepting people for who they are and embracing love — and a good dance party — wherever you find it. The St. Louis Shakespeare Festival is free to all, family friendly and filled with physical comedy, music and a sense of fun and adventure that easily conveys the plot and humor.

Written by William Shakespeare. Directed by Lisa Portes. Music by Clave Sol. Presented by the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival through June 25 at the Shakespeare Glen in Forest Park. Performances run Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m., and admission is free except for a limited number of reserved seats for $20 to $250.