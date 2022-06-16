Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

The Best Things To Do In St. Louis During The Weekend, June 17 to June 19

By on Thu, Jun 16, 2022 at 6:25 am

click to enlarge Dads get in free at the City Museum on Father's Day. - COURTESY CITY MUSEUM
Courtesy City Museum
Dads get in free at the City Museum on Father's Day.

The weekend is the time for rest and relaxation, but there's no time for that now. We've got two holidays that fall on Sunday of this week (be sure to check out our list of Juneteenth events) and Pride continues to be celebrated in different areas of the metro. Plus, there's a birthday in our midst. Make your weekend plans now, St. Louis, and if there isn't enough for you this weekend, there's much to do over the course of the week:
Golf the galleries this week at The Sheldon.

The Best Things To Do In St. Louis During The Week, June 16 to June 22

Friday 06/17

Race to the Factory

Alyssa Edwards doesn't get cute — she gets drop dead gorgeous, and she's bringing it to the outskirts of Chesterfield. The drag queen from the popular TV show RuPaul's Drag Race presents her Life, Love and Lashes Tour this week. The tour is a tell-all about Edwards' life. Edwards hails from Mesquite, Texas, and competed for Miss Drag America before her stint on Drag Race. She became a fan favorite on the show, and then appeared on the second season ofRuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. Edwards eventually landed on New York Magazine's list of Most Powerful Drag Queens, securing the No. 5 spot. The Life, Love and Lashes Tour is at the Factory (17105 N Outer 40 Road, 314-423-8500, thefactorystl.com/event/alyssa-edwards) on Friday, June 17, at 8 p.m. Doors are at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

click to enlarge Happy birthday to you, happy birthday to you. - COURTESY DAS BEVO
Courtesy Das Bevo
Happy birthday to you, happy birthday to you.

Saturday 06/18

Bevo Birthday

Bust out the birthday hats and the confetti Das Bevo is celebrating 105 years with its free Birthday Bash. The Bevo Mill institution pumps up the jam with food, a night market, drinks and family-friendly activities. From 5 to 7 p.m., kiddos can get in on the fun with a balloon twister, free snow cones and a magician from Circus Kaput. St. Louis vendors — such as Arch Apparel, Artifact STL, Mud City Soaps, Nicholas Holman Art, Schmookies Dog Treats and more — set up for locals to shop. There will also be live music and plenty of food. Das Bevo's Birthday Bash (4749 Gravois Avenue, 314-832-2251, dasbevo.com/about-das-bevo/calendar) is Saturday, June 18, and starts at 5 p.m.

NSFW

Venus In Furs, a group of leather women and genderqueer folks, is putting on the Leather Pride Picnic for the second time in Laclede Park (4101 E. Iowa Street, facebook.com/events/434016762058350). Organizers say the event is dedicated to celebrating LGBTQ+ sexuality and sexual health while also promoting Leather lifestyle education and values. The event is strictly 21 and older. Leather Pride Picnic is Saturday, June 18, from noon to 6 p.m.

Pride Pack

It's Pride month, so of course this weekend is full of pride events. Pride St. Charles will be just across the river at the Family Arena (2002 Arena Parkway, St. Charles, pridestcharles.org/home). The free festival will have vendors, entertainment and inflatables. Unfortunately, COVID-19 put a hold on the organization's fundraising efforts, so there will not be a parade this year. On this side of the river, Pride Bar Crawl takes over the Grove. Full of historic gay bars, the crawl was organized by Crawl With US and features fan favorites like Rehab and Just John's. Each bar will have its own drink special. Pride St. Charles is Saturday, June 18, from noon to 8 p.m. Pride Bar Crawl is Saturday, June 18, from 4 p.m. to midnight. The crawl starts at Rehab Bar and Grill (4505 Chouteau Avenue, eventbrite.com/e/pride-bar-crawl-st-louis-saturday-june-18th-2022-tickets-307525716697). Tickets are $20 to $25.

click to enlarge Stay cool out there. - COURTESY LE MERIDIEN
Courtesy Le Meridien
Stay cool out there.

Sunday 06/19

Africans Rising Together 2063 will host its second Juneteenth walkathon.

A Guide to St. Louis' 2022 Juneteenth Celebrations

Nostalgia Night

Remember Wild N Out? Hosted by Nick Cannon, the show is improv-based, featuring comedy games and popular rap battles. Two members of Wild N Out are coming to the Lou for the special event We Ain't Done Wild'n Yet. Comedians Jay Lewis and Mope Williams will face off in a range of comedy games, much like the show. The event is at Helium Comedy Club (1151 St Louis Galleria Street, st-louis.heliumcomedy.com/shows/170904) on Sunday, June 19, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $40.

Dad's Day

Have Dad skip the grill this year and take him out on the town. City Museum (750 North 16th Street, 314-231-2489) is offering free admission and a Father's Day Cookout. The museum's Patio Grill and Cabin Inn will be serving food and drinks for the kids and brews for the parents. But the fun doesn't stop at City Museum. Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton is hosting a pool party, a summer soiree meant for adults and kiddos on the hotel's third-floor rooftop terrace. A cookout is on the itinerary, complete with hamburgers, brats, salads, corn on the cob, desserts and a cash bar, prepared by Cafe la Vie. Dads who attend will get a complimentary handrolled cigar. City Museum's Father's Day Cookout is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $18 to $20.The Father's Day Pool Party is at Le Meridien (7730 Bonhomme Avenue, 314-863-0400, marriott.com/en-us/hotels/stlmy-le-meridien-st-louis-clayton/overview/) on Sunday, June 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $40 to $75.


