The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Week: June 2 to June 8

Stages St. Louis Karate Kid: The Musical is having its world premier at Stages St. Louis.

Thursday 06/02

Mozart Music

The Magic Flute is one of the world's most beautiful operas. Written by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, the music is as soaring and magical (and flute heavy) as the name implies. Follow the adventures of Prince Tamino as he tries to save the princess Pamina from the clutches of the evil Sarastro. And count on Opera Theatre of Saint Louis to sensitively handle the problematic source material. (The opera has been called both racist and sexist.) The Magic Flute is playing at the Loretto-Hilton Center (130 Edgar Road, 314-961-0644, opera-stl.org/whats-on/the-magic-flute) Thursday, June 2, and plays through Sunday, June 26. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m., except on Saturday, June 18, when the show is at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $135.

Wax On, Wax Off

Based on a popular 1984 movie, The Karate Kid: The Musical follows the adventures of Daniel LaRusso, a kid getting harassed by classmates. To defend himself, he starts training with a handyman and expert martial artist. This is the world premiere of the show. St. Louis gets it even before Broadway. The Karate Kid: The Musical is at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (210 E. Monroe Avenue, 314-821-2407, stagesstlouis.org) through Sunday, June 26. Showtimes vary. Tickets are $60 to $85.

Friday 06/03

Webster Arts Fair

Webster Arts Fair The Webster Arts Fair begins June 3.

The Webster Arts Fair (websterartsfair.com) will feature more than 75 artists from all over the country. There will be three stages of live music featuring acts like the Yard Darts, Salt of the Earth and the Webster Groves High School band. There will also be a food court and studios offering hands-on art activities for all ages. The Webster Arts Fair is Friday, June 3, from 6 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, June 5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair is on the corner of North Bompart and East Lockwood avenues in Webster Groves. Admission is free.

A Taste for Revenge

Cherokee Street Theater Company Cherokee Street Theater Company is staging a parody of Kill Bill.

The Cherokee Street Theater Company is staging Kill Bill Vol. 1 & 2 Live Parody at the Golden Record (2720 Cherokee Street, cherokeestreettheatercompany.com/shows/kill-bill-live-parody). The show is based on the Quentin Tarantino movies Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and 2 about an assassin whose former boss, the titular Bill, crashes her wedding, murders everyone and leaves her in a coma. Bill and the group of women who helped him had better watch out because the assassin is out for revenge. Kill Bill Vol. 1 & 2 Live Parody runs the next few Fridays (June 3, 10 and 17) and Saturdays (June 4, 11, and 18). Shows start at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 and include free entry to an after-party.

Saturday 06/04

Get Pagan

It's the 30th anniversary of the Pagan Picnic. In the early '90s, St. Louis Pagans started the picnic to form a tighter community and increase their connection to one another. The event grew from a few dozen pagans to a few hundred. Pagan dancers and musicians will perform bardic circles. Plus, there will be workshops and rituals and a KidZone filled with crafts and balloon artists. The Pagan Picnic is Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Tower Grove Park (4256 Magnolia Ave, paganpicnic.org). Admission is free.

Rap Battle

St. Louis' best rappers will battle it out for a $10,000 cash prize at Rap Gods of St. Louis. Expect to hear some sick bars and have trouble choosing your favorite, because it is ultimately the audience that decides who wins. Some of the people scheduled to appear include Sanctified Soldia, YMG YOLO, NATEDOGGYSTL, Snap G, DIAM and Ironic The Godmother. Rap Gods of St. Louis is Saturday, June 4, at Forest Park Visitor Center (5595 Grand Drive) from 8 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $60 to $125.

Kicking Off a Month of Pride

St. Louis is gearing up for PrideFest, and you can get in the spirit with this Official Pride Kick Off Party at Anheuser-Busch Brewery (1200 Lynch Street, 314-577-2626). The event is also where Pride St. Louis will give out its 2022 Community Service Awards. Plus, you can enjoy DJs and performances from 2022 Pride Royalty. The Pride Kick Off Party is Monday, June 6, at 7 p.m. Admission is free.

Sunday 06/05

Wide Awake

Opera Theatre of Saint Louis presents its world premiere of Awakenings, based on the true story of British neurologist Dr. Oliver Sacks, who discovered a cure for a sleeping sickness that rendered patients immobile and voiceless. As he awakens the patients, they have to come to terms with the challenges of living in an unfamiliar world. Awakenings is playing at the Loretto-Hilton Center (130 Edgar Road, 314-961-0644, opera-stl.org/whats-on/awakenings) Sunday, June 5, through Friday, June 24. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m., except Saturday, June 11, when the show starts at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $135.

Tuesday 06/07

Summer in Chesterfield

All the parks are kicking off their summer concert series, and Faust Park is no exception. This week's Faust Park Concert Series (15185 Olive Blvd, chesterfieldmochamber.com) event gets underway at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, with Butch Wax and the Hollywoods, an eight-piece band that has played at St. Louis Cardinals home openers. Tickets are $5 — or $45 for season tickets. Kids ages 10 and under are free.

Wednesday 06/08

Porch Music

The 24th annual Twangfest festival starts at Off Broadway (3509 Lemp Avenue, twangfest.com) on Wednesday, June 8. Katie Pruitt, one of Rolling Stone's top 10 new country artists in 2018, headlines the first night. Pruitt grew up in Georgia and is part of the LGBTQIA+ community — one of her songs focuses on grappling with being closeted and religious. Lilly Hiatt of Nashville will also take the stage that night with a blend of rock and country. Twangfest runs through Saturday, June 11. Shows start at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $200. —Jenna Jones

Jamming in the Garden

Summers in the garden are back. This week, see singer/songwriter Karen Choi at the Whitaker Music Festival in the Missouri Botanical Garden (4344 Shaw Blvd, 314-577-5100, missouribotanicalgarden.org/things-to-do/events/signature-events/whitaker-music-festival.aspx). The Whitaker Music Festival is Wednesday, June 8, at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but reservations are required.