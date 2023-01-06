Totally Rad Vintage Fest Brings Retro Fashions and More to Collinsville

Time has been marching on to a cruel degree lately. The bad news is that if you feel it this acutely, you’re probably old. But the good news for oldies is that all of your favorite things while you were growing up are now considered “vintage” and worthy of collecting!
While “vintage” used to mean items like rusty old Coca Cola signs and ugly, old “retro” ashtrays, now it can refer to things from the '80s, '90s and even the Y2K years. So if you like arcade games or Bart Simpson toys, you are, in fact, into vintage.
But whether you’re old enough to remember it all from the first time around or if you’re just keen to hop on flashback clothing trends, the Totally Rad Vintage Fest has you covered. Held at the Gateway Convention Center (1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville; 618-345-8998, gatewaycenter.com)
on January 14, this nostalgiafest is hosting more than 40 vendors who will be on site to sell you retro clothing along with some memorabilia, video games, toys, home goods and more from the 1980s and beyond.
So if you’re in the market for Beanie Babies, Nintendo systems, Spice Girls accessories or grunge T-shirts, this is the sale for you.
General admission is $8 in advance and $12 the day of the event. Kids under 12 years old get free entry. If you’d like to get in early to get a first crack at the goodies, you can buy a $25 early bird ticket that gets you access a full hour and a half before the general admission time.
