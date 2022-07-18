World Naked Bike Ride Returns to St. Louis July 30

If a naked cyclist rides past you later this month as you're driving down the street, don’t worry about it. The World Naked Bike Ride is coming back to St. Louis with the same rules — go as bare as you dare in the name of body positivity and cyclists’ rights.
The bare bike ride happens on July 30, beginning at 4 p.m. in The Grove (Manchester Avenue between Sarah and Talmage Street). With over 2,000 St. Louisans participating in past years, the ride features a cycle around the city and an afterparty in The Grove neighborhood once you hop off the bike. This year is the 14th iteration of the event.
You don't have to strip all the way down to participate. If you prefer to stick to your undergarments or some other form of clothing, that's fine, too. Some hot tips: Bring lots of water, a bag to put your clothes in (you strip down when you get to the ride) and your own body paint. Pace yourself during the ten-mile ride, it’s not a race, but if you absolutely need to, you can cut out early – but you’ll be riding back by yourself.
Organizers ask participants to be vaccinated and wear a mask if they're in close contact with others. No photos can be taken without consent, as well as no touching others. (Just don’t be creepy, in other words.)
A costume contest is planned to begin at 4:20 p.m., with categories like Grooviest Moves, Cutest Crew, Hairiest Human and more. The ride will start at 6 p.m. sharp and festival activities will follow at 8 p.m. The night closes out around 11 p.m., but attendees can hit the Grove’s bars if they want to continue partying.
No registration is required. Visit wnbrstl.org for more information, as well as a map of the route. You can see pictures from last year's event below.
