In history and poetry, Xanadu was the location of the opulent summer palace of Kublai Khan, grandson of Genghis Khan and emperor during the Yuan dynasty. In 1980, Xanadu was a fluffy, critically panned movie musical that paired Olivia Newton-John with Gene Kelly and a handful of catchy disco-influenced hits. At Stray Dog Theatre, Xanadu is a cheerfully bright musical that embraces the movie's flaws and turns them into a cheesy good time.



Sonny Malone, an aspiring artist in Venice Beach, has just finished a chalk mural depicting the muses of Greek mythology. Frustrated with his lack of success, he considers giving it all up until Kira, an attractive Australian girl, skates into his arms, sparking his dream of creating the "apex of all art" — a roller disco.

But their meeting is no mere coincidence. Kira is actually Clio, a Greek muse descended from Mount Olympus to assist Sonny with a little help from her sisters and Danny McGuire, a saxophonist turned real estate mogul she inspired long ago. Curses, broken rules and a visit to Mount Olympus all play a part in Sonny and Kira's quest for love, art and a roller disco utopia.

Phil Leveling turns in a terrific performance as the not-too-bright Sonny, with solid vocals and abundant '80s clichés as well as some clever pop-culture references. Leveling brings a natural likability and naiveté to the character that perfectly complements Shannon Lampkin Campbell's bubbly and vivacious Kira. Campbell easily and impressively handles the vocals with a tone that's reminiscent of Newton-John without feeling like mimicry or imitation. Plus, she handles multiple accent shifts with ease, delivering one of the most natural Australian accents I've heard from a Midwesterner. The two create convincing chemistry, and there's a genuine sense of infatuation as well as some laugh-out-loud funny physical comedy.

Scott Degitz-Fries is charming as Danny Maguire, while Chelsie Johnston and Sarah Gene Dowling are gleefully conniving and funny as jealous muses Melpomene and Calliope. Drew Mizell and Katie Orr are memorable as Young Danny Maguire and Eros in addition to their primary roles as muses Terpsicore and Erato, and Mateo Bluemel, Lauren Tenenbaum, Lindsay Grojean and Madison Mesiti capably round out the cast.

And, did I mention that there's roller skating, including choreographed routines by Michael Hodges that complement solid gold dancing reminiscent of early music videos and Jazzercise routines? Renditions of songs "Magic," "Evil Woman," "Strange Magic" "All Over the World," "Have You Ever Been Mellow" and the titular "Xanadu," captured the '80s pop vibe, while the '40s /'80s style mash-up "Dancin'" featuring Campbell, Tenenbaum, Orr, Bluemel and Mizell was surprisingly catchy.

The musical, like the movie, is short on plot and character development but big on laughter and fun, with a soundtrack and optimism that's family-friendly and infectious. Director Justin Been and the cast enthusiastically lean into the cheesy humor (without falling on their skates) and music director Leah Schultz and the band keep the up-tempo, feel-good beat going. For a fun night of theater that theatergoers of all ages can enjoy, Xanadu zooms to the top of the good-times chart. 0x006E