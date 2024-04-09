St. Louis Independent Comics Expo Returns with Events This Month

SLICE is back for round two!



St. Louis’ premier annual indie-print showcase, the St. Louis Independent Comics Expo, will return for the second time on Saturday, October 26, at the Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries (3648 Washington Avenue).

SLICE, a nonprofit organization, brings writers, artists, poets and printmakers from all over to display their self-published books, comics, zines, magazines, poetry and more. They aim to support St. Louis’ small press community through workshops, artist meetups and the expo to foster independent print culture.

To kick off the fun, SLICE will have monthly events and workshops leading up to the expo starting Thursday, April 25, with an event of drawing at its free Drink & Draw event from 6 to 8 p.m. at Urban Chestnut Grove Brewery and Bierhall (4465 Manchester Avenue). Another event taking place in April is their Feathered Friends Sketch Crawl at Forest Park. On Saturday, April 27 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., cartoonist Dan Zettwoch will take guests around the park to sketch some St. Louis birds. For the best experience, bring your sketchbook, drawing tools and a pair of binoculars. Guests are asked to meet in front of the St. Louis Art Museum (1 Fine Arts Drive). Register for either event on SLICE’s website.

After shutting down for three years due to COVID, the St. Louis Small Press Expo returned last year and was rebranded as SLICE. The event welcomed more than 800 guests and 100 artists from across North America. In its first year, SLICE had local game designer Cassi Mothwin and cartoonist Bianca Xunise as well as small press publisher Bulgilhan Press as special guests. This year they are looking to invite three new special guests.



To showcase your work, exhibitor applications for SLICE open on Wednesday, May 1, and will close on Monday, July 1. For more information, updates on upcoming workshops and special guests or to apply, visit SLICE’s website.

[email protected]