We defended Kim Gardner a long time — longer than we should have. We knew the justice system needed reform, and we were hopeful that, for all her flaws, she could be a change agent. We even defended her when the Greitens cabal, and all those well-paid attorneys at Dowd Bennett, tried to have her disbarred. But what became increasingly clear in recent years is that the sloppiness and the secrecy that led to bizarre untruths being uttered under oath in the Greitens case wasn't an anomaly. It was simply the incompetent way Gardner operated, and her poor management led to near-total staff turnover and contributed to hundreds of defendants being yanked around by the criminal justice system in ways that would have been unfathomable under predecessor Jennifer Joyce. It wasn't just that she failed to bring reform; it was that she actively made a bad system worse. The straw that broke our beleaguered backs, of course, was the shocking revelation that the whole time we'd been making excuses for her, she was in a nursing program lining up her next gig. It was shameful behavior that set criminal justice reform back for years — and we can only cringe when we see the national media try to paint her as the victim. We gave her plenty of chances. She gave us only partial attention. —Sarah Fenske