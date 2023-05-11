Keep Cinco De Mayo Going with $5 Primo Taco Specials This Week

5 Top Biscuits in St. Louis, Chosen by our Critic

Our roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes

By on Thu, May 11, 2023 at 6:10 am

click to enlarge Honey Bee's biscuit with jam.
Mabel Suen
We salute you, Honey Bee's.

There are a few things that can get a person out of bed on a weekend morning. A tornado siren. A spider falling from the ceiling and onto your head. A bad decision made the prior evening. Add to that very short list the pure joy of a steaming hot biscuit gilded with butter and a bit of fresh-made jam. While we can't guarantee they'll get us out of our jammies, these are the ones that will get us out the door before noon.

Honey Bee's Biscuits + Good Eats

Michael Shadwick has been passionate about breakfast ever since he was a three-year-old attempting to make food for his mom. Together with his wife Meredith, he's translated that longstanding love for daytime fare into the delightful Honey Bee's Biscuits + Good Eats (200 US-67, Kirkwood; 314-650-0762), whose Kirkwood storefront boasts outstanding, honey-glazed masterpieces.

Parker's Table

It's been the best-kept biscuit secret in St. Louis for a while now, but it's time to spread the love. Every Saturday morning at the absolute gem that is Parker's Table (7118 Oakland Avenue, Richmond Heights; 314-645-2050), you can find what might be the best biscuit you've ever eaten. Made by a woman named Alessandra, these laminated wonders, served with whipped honey butter and fresh preserves, are like a cross between a croissant and a scone. They sell out fast, so make sure to get there early.

Russell's on Macklind

At his heart, Russell Ping is a pastry chef, so it's no wonder that he makes a truly extraordinary biscuit. Served during brunch at his restaurant, Russell's on Macklind (5400 Murdoch Avenue, 314-553-9994), these mammoth beauties have the perfect shortbread-like crust that yields to a pillow-soft interior. That they are accompanied by wonderful blackberry preserves only sweetens the deal.

The Clover and the Bee

There are innumerable things to love about this lovely Webster Groves cafe, but the biscuit in one of the Clover and the Bee's (100 West Lockwood Avenue, Webster Groves; 314-942-1216) standouts. Square and almost scone-like on the outside, it's everything you want in the form.

Clara B's Kitchen Table

Ever since its days as a food truck, Clara B's Kitchen Table (732 South Illinois Street, Belleville, Illinois; 618-416-1812) has been drawing crowds for its outstanding biscuits — and for good reason. Square shaped and baked until they take on a subtle golden hue, the biscuits have a flaky exterior that yields to a fluffy, cloud-like middle that makes you feel as if you can taste owner Jodie Ferguson cutting in the butter.

This story has been updated.

