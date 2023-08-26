Baileys' Range Is Closing in Downtown St. Louis After 12 Years

Jennifer Silverberg
A young Dave Bailey with his daughter, who was born the week Baileys' Range opened.
A downtown St. Louis mainstay will shut its doors for good this week.
The family-friendly burger and shake joint Baileys' Range (920 Street)
announced last night that it would close after 12 years. Its last day of service will be Thursday, August 31.
"920 Olive St. has been the home of Baileys’ Range for the past 12 years and it is time for a change," the post read. "Baileys’ Range downtown saw the birth of Dave & Kara’s first child (she was born the week we opened!), the Cardinals World Series win in 2011, countless conventions, tons of beautiful redevelopment, charming visitors, and so much more. It is bittersweet to leave but we are excited about focusing all of our efforts on our newly rehabbed Range in the @shaw_stl neighborhood."
Baileys' Range opened its long awaited second location in the city's Shaw neighborhood last summer.
Likely anticipating people who will use this news to pile on downtown, the post continues, "Baileys’ Restaurants is not saying good-bye to downtown! Our sister restaurants Rooster Downtown and bridge tap house and wine bar, and our event spaces Willow and Slate will continue to welcome you!"
Downtown St. Louis has been the focus of additional police patrols (privately funded
, natch) in recent weeks after resident complaints and several high-profile incidents (including a car crash that led to a visiting teen being maimed by an out-of-control driver
). The neighborhood has struggled since the pandemic emptied office buildings, and drag racers and parties inside short-term rentals
have plagued some blocks. While some areas of downtown are thriving — both Katie's Pizza and Pasta and Salt + Smoke have found huge success in Ballpark Village — others have suffered, and some office workers who have returned complain bitterly about the dearth of lunch spots.
Dave and Kara Bailey's Rooster, however, remains a daytime mainstay, and Bridge Tap House and Wine Bar was recently named to the RFT's list of the city's Best 100 Bars
.
