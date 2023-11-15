BARcelona Tapas Reopens in Clayton After 2-Year Hiatus

Yes, the sangria is back

By on Wed, Nov 15, 2023 at 1:09 pm

click to enlarge BARcelona's previous home in downtown Clayton closed in 2021. - RFT FILE PHOTO
RFT FILE PHOTO
BARcelona's previous home in downtown Clayton closed in 2021.
When long-running Clayton favorite BARcelona Tapas closed in 2021, it was billed as a temporary measure. The restaurant had been displaced from its longtime home on Central Avenue by a high-rise development.

But owner Frank Schmitz said he would reopen — he just needed a new space. Probably he didn't expect that to take a few years. But here we are at the end of 2023 and the Spanish eatery has made good on that promise.

Yesterday, the restaurant announced that it had officially reopened via an Instagram post.

"Thank you all for your unwavering support and patience," the post read. "We look forward to serving you and bringing all of your favorite tapas!"

The restaurant's new location is at 7810 Forsyth Boulevard in Clayton, and its menu — full of dishes inspired by those in Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla — looks to hold many old favorites, such as the queso de cabra (or baked goat cheese in a tomato sauce), an array of paellas and the gambas al ajillo (or the best shrimp ever).

And, yes, BARcelona's sangria has officially returned, too. More details at barcelonatapas.com.
