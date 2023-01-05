Bud’s Pizza & Beer To Open on South Kingshighway This Summer

The corner of South Kingshighway Boulevard and Chippewa Street has seen some changes in the past few years as Garcia Properties tries to fancy-up the area.
The realty company purchased the whole block of buildings along Kingshighway between Mardel Avenue and Chippewa Street with the hopes of turning the area into something it's calling the “Crown District.”
In addition to the Garcia Properties office, the corner is also home to the Golden Hoosier, a bar opened by Ivan and Berto Garcia of Garcia Properties.
Now they’re looking to expand their tiny empire once again with Bud’s Pizza & Beer
. There isn’t much news on the new place yet, aside from the fact that it will be located at 3805 South Kingshighway, and they plan to open this summer.
"Bud’s Pizza and Beer will help breathe new life into a block that for decades was home to a laughable/sad concentration of predatory lenders," they wrote in the Facebook announcement. "Over the next couple of years we will restore all the buildings on this block from Mardel, south to Chippewa. We have dreamed of doing this for many years! Again we thank you for your support and let’s all continue to be the change we wish to see in St. Louis."
An unfortunate typo in the announcement post lists the social media account for the new place as @BudsPizzBeer
, but it looks like @BudsPizzaBeer
is where to go if you want to keep track of developments about this upcoming spot in Northampton.
