Chicken Scratch to Feature 4 Fave St. Louis Chefs This Month

A portion of proceeds from each collaboration will benefit a charity

By on Wed, Sep 6, 2023 at 3:25 pm

A selection of dishes from Chicken Scratch.
Mabel Suen
Chicken Scratch will soon be pairing its celebrated rotisserie chicken with the imagination of local chefs.
September is apparently National Chicken Month in the U.S. Though this dubious festivity is brought on by the powerful chicken lobby a.k.a. the National Chicken Council, that doesn't mean that nothing good can come of it.

In fact, Chef Nate Hereford's celebrated Chicken Scratch Rotisserie has launched its own chicken month celebration that offers definitive proof of the aforementioned statement. Throughout September, Chicken Scratch will be inviting local chefs to the restaurant's Glendale location at 9900 Manchester Road for a series of culinary partnerships.

The collaborations are intended to showcase our local culinary creativity and to raise money for a good cause. A portion of the proceeds from the collabs will be donated to a charity of the chef's choice.

There will be four chefs featured throughout the month:
  • September 7 to 11: Chef Wil Pelly of Rock Star Tacos, will benefit the charity Kids Rock Cancer.
  • September 14 to 18: Chef Brian Moxey from Union Loafers, will benefit the Metro Trans Umbrella Group.
  • September 21 to 26: Chef Qui Tran of Nudo, charity TBA.
  • September 28 to October 2: Chef Loryn Nalic of Balkan Treat Box, will benefit Gateway Area, National MS Society.
Menu items will be released weekly throughout the month, and Moxey has already shared the jumping-off point for his week: Union Loafers' Turkey and Swiss sandwich.

"It's a lot of small details that come together in a perfect (in my opinion) bite," he said in a statement. "I thought the Famous Sauce would pair perfectly with Chicken Scratch's tenders, and I hope you'll agree! Dill pickles and shredded lettuce give a nice bump of acid and freshness, and American cheese just ties the room together. This sandwich felt like a very natural combination of two restaurants that love delicious ingredients and having fun serving it to their guests."

For more details, follow along on Instagram @chxscratchstl.
Related
Chicken Scratch's rotisserie chicken, pictured with assorted sides, will soon be available in Glendale.

Chicken Scratch Expands to Glendale after City Foundry Success: The rotisserie chicken brand will open its second location this November

Related
Review: Chicken Scratch's Rotisserie Fare Is Perfection of the Form

Review: Chicken Scratch's Rotisserie Fare Is Perfection of the Form


About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
