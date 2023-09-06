Chicken Scratch to Feature 4 Fave St. Louis Chefs This Month

In fact, Chef Nate Hereford's celebrated Chicken Scratch Rotisserie has launched its own chicken month celebration that offers definitive proof of the aforementioned statement. Throughout September, Chicken Scratch will be inviting local chefs to the restaurant's Glendale location at 9900 Manchester Road for a series of culinary partnerships.
The collaborations are intended to showcase our local culinary creativity and to raise money for a good cause. A portion of the proceeds from the collabs will be donated to a charity of the chef's choice.
There will be four chefs featured throughout the month:
- September 7 to 11: Chef Wil Pelly of Rock Star Tacos, will benefit the charity Kids Rock Cancer.
- September 14 to 18: Chef Brian Moxey from Union Loafers, will benefit the Metro Trans Umbrella Group.
- September 21 to 26: Chef Qui Tran of Nudo, charity TBA.
- September 28 to October 2: Chef Loryn Nalic of Balkan Treat Box, will benefit Gateway Area, National MS Society.
"It's a lot of small details that come together in a perfect (in my opinion) bite," he said in a statement. "I thought the Famous Sauce would pair perfectly with Chicken Scratch's tenders, and I hope you'll agree! Dill pickles and shredded lettuce give a nice bump of acid and freshness, and American cheese just ties the room together. This sandwich felt like a very natural combination of two restaurants that love delicious ingredients and having fun serving it to their guests."
