Eckert's Cider Cabin Pop-Up Promises Cozy Times After the Holidays

St. Louis has no shortage of great holiday pop-ups, but come the new year, suddenly nothing is going on. Frankly, it's a bit of bummer, even if our livers appreciate the break.Finally, someone has stepped up to right this great wrong. Eckert's Farms is bringing back its Cozy Cider Cabin pop-up bar from Friday, January 12, to Sunday, February 25. It's pretty much perfect timing: Just when you've recovered from your New Year's Eve shindig, it launches.The pop-up takes place in Eckert'swhich the farm will transform into something akin to "a cozy cabin nestled in the woods." That means there will be rustic chic decor such as a variety of woodland critters adorning the walls, fur rugs in front of fireplaces, blankets aplenty and string lights, because it's not a pop-up without string lights. Eckert's invites guests to come dressed in their coziest flannel PJs and settle in.The Cozy Cider Cabin pop-up will offer hard cider, naturally, but also a host of specialty drinks, such as a Campfire Martini, the Chill Pill and more, as well as snacks such as chili and a bison burger.Part of the profits will go toward Heat Up St. Louis , a nonprofit that helps at-risk households pay for heating. To that end, there's a $5 reservation fee, which will also hold your spot. For more information, visit eckerts.com/event/cozy-cabin/2024-01-12