Eckert's Cider Cabin Pop-Up Promises Cozy Times After the Holidays

Think specialty cocktails and tasty bites in front of a roaring fire

By on Fri, Dec 15, 2023 at 10:21 am

click to enlarge This is the second year of Cozy Cider Cabin pop-up bar, which sees the Cider Shed at the Belleville location transformed into a chic rustic cabin.
Courtesy Jasper Paul PR
St. Louis has no shortage of great holiday pop-ups, but come the new year, suddenly nothing is going on. Frankly, it's a bit of bummer, even if our livers appreciate the break.

Finally, someone has stepped up to right this great wrong. Eckert's Farms is bringing back its Cozy Cider Cabin pop-up bar from Friday, January 12, to Sunday, February 25. It's pretty much perfect timing: Just when you've recovered from your New Year's Eve shindig, it launches.

The pop-up takes place in Eckert's Cider Shed (951 South Green Mountain Road, Belleville, Illinois), which the farm will transform into something akin to "a cozy cabin nestled in the woods." That means there will be rustic chic decor such as a variety of woodland critters adorning the walls, fur rugs in front of fireplaces, blankets aplenty and string lights, because it's not a pop-up without string lights. Eckert's invites guests to come dressed in their coziest flannel PJs and settle in.
click to enlarge The pop-up bar serves hard cider, specialty cocktails and bites best enjoyed in front of a roaring fire.
Courtesy Jasper Paul PR
The Cozy Cider Cabin pop-up will offer hard cider, naturally, but also a host of specialty drinks, such as a Campfire Martini, the Chill Pill and more, as well as snacks such as chili and a bison burger.

Part of the profits will go toward Heat Up St. Louis, a nonprofit that helps at-risk households pay for heating. To that end, there's a $5 reservation fee, which will also hold your spot. For more information, visit eckerts.com/event/cozy-cabin/2024-01-12.

