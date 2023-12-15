Eckert's Cider Cabin Pop-Up Promises Cozy Times After the Holidays

Finally, someone has stepped up to right this great wrong. Eckert's Farms is bringing back its Cozy Cider Cabin pop-up bar from Friday, January 12, to Sunday, February 25. It's pretty much perfect timing: Just when you've recovered from your New Year's Eve shindig, it launches.
The pop-up takes place in Eckert's Cider Shed (951 South Green Mountain Road, Belleville, Illinois), which the farm will transform into something akin to "a cozy cabin nestled in the woods." That means there will be rustic chic decor such as a variety of woodland critters adorning the walls, fur rugs in front of fireplaces, blankets aplenty and string lights, because it's not a pop-up without string lights. Eckert's invites guests to come dressed in their coziest flannel PJs and settle in.
Part of the profits will go toward Heat Up St. Louis, a nonprofit that helps at-risk households pay for heating. To that end, there's a $5 reservation fee, which will also hold your spot. For more information, visit eckerts.com/event/cozy-cabin/2024-01-12.
Email the author at [email protected]
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed