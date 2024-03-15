Old Bakery Beer Co.’s 9th Annual Buzz'd Beer Festival Returns

Old Bakery Beer Co.'s ninth annual Buzz’d Beer Festival returns this month — and if you like beer, this one's for you.

On Sunday, March 24 from 1 to 5 p.m, stop by Old Bakery Beer Co. (400 Landmarks Boulevard, Alton, Illinois) to enjoy an expansive lineup of more than 50 craft beers from renowned local breweries, including this year’s special cake-themed beer.

The Tiramisu ale, with a 7.5 percent ABV, is brewed with rum, barrel-aged coffee, vanilla and chocolate. (Even if you don’t like beer, this sounds amazing.) To go along with the beer's unveiling, Sugarwitch will be selling Tiramisu ice cream sandwiches, and Old Bakery Beer’s menu will be available at an additional cost.

"The 9th Anniversary of Buzz’d Beer Festival will be a celebration of spring, combining our love for beer, nature, and community," said Co-Founder of Old Bakery Beer Co. Lauren Pattan in a statement. "We’ve expanded our list of vendor partners this year, and we are thrilled to introduce guests to local breweries and beers they may never have tried before.”

After adding to their already extensive list from last year, beer enthusiasts can expect to see beverages from 2nd Shift Brewing, 4 Hands Brewing Company, Brick River Cider, East Side Brewers (Homebrew Club), Mississippi Culture, Brick River Cider Co., Narrow Gauge, Moon Drops (CBD Seltzer), Old Herald Brewery & Distillery, Opera House Brewing Co., Route 51 Brewing Co., Shoehorn Brewing, Unpossible Mead, Treehive Mead, Bust’d Brewing, Schlafly, Third Wheel Brewing Co. and Molly’s Pint.

Old Bakery Beer Co. has asked each brewery to showcase a beer during the festival that includes a pollinated ingredient to help increase the awareness and importance of native pollinators. They will also be handing out free wildflower seeds and donating 10 percent of ticket sales to the Piasa Palisades Sierra Club.

Each general admission ticket ($35), includes a commemorative glass, 4-ounce pours from over 50 different beers and local band Loftys Comet. Discounted designated driver tickets ($10), will also include a commemorative glass and two non-alcoholic beverages from the bar.



Purchase your tickets for the Buzz’d Beer Festival on Old Bakery Beer’s website.

[email protected]