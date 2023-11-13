Pie Guy Pizza to Open Bar in Former Gezellig Tap House Space

Only a cold one could make a slice from the Grove pizzeria even better

By on Mon, Nov 13, 2023 at 12:49 pm

The only thing that can make a slice of Pie Guy better is something cold to wash it down.
MABEL SUEN
The only thing that can make a slice of Pie Guy better is something cold to wash it down.
Soon you can again have a drink with your slice of choice from Pie Guy Pizza (4189 Manchester Avenue, 314-899-0444).

On social media last week, the New York-style pizza joint teased its newly revamped bar, which is opening in what used to be Gezellig Tap House & Bottleshop at 4191 Manchester Avenue.

It's been nearly eight months since Gezellig closed in the space directly adjacent to Pie Guy. The two businesses were connected by a walkway, with the Gezellig's bar, beer refrigerators and a seating area for both Gezllig and Pie Guy patrons taking up the west half.
click to enlarge Gezellig in the Grove.
THEO WELLING
R.I.P. Gezellig's trove of beers.

It's unclear when the bar will reopen, but it's "all one business now," Pie Guy wrote to a commenter.

In March, Sauce Magazine reported Gezellig's closure was prompted by "multiple factors. Owner Brandon Cavanagh told the magazine that things had been tough. At the time, he was searching for a location for a new concept.

Offering's at Pie Guy's bar appear to include wine, liquor, local beers on tap and more. And it's probably safe to assume the two giant Igloo containers of Kool-Aid that Pie Guy has kept near its counter will remain. 

A selection of slices from Pie Guy, one of our critic's picks for respectable New York style pizza in St. Louis.

5 Top: New York-Style Pizzas in St. Louis, Chosen by our Critic: Our weekly roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes.

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
