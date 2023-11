Pie Guy Pizza to Open Bar in Former Gezellig Tap House Space

click to enlarge MABEL SUEN The only thing that can make a slice of Pie Guy better is something cold to wash it down.

click to enlarge THEO WELLING R.I.P. Gezellig's trove of beers.

Soon you can again have a drink with your slice of choice from).On social media last week, the New York-style pizza joint teased its newly revamped bar, which is opening in what used to be Gezellig Tap House & Bottleshop at 4191 Manchester Avenue.It's been nearly eight months since Gezellig closed in the space directly adjacent to Pie Guy. The two businesses were connected by a walkway, with the Gezellig's bar, beer refrigerators and a seating area for both Gezllig and Pie Guy patrons taking up the west half.It's unclear when the bar will reopen, but it's "all one business now," Pie Guy wrote to a commenter.In March, reported Gezellig's closure was prompted by "multiple factors. Owner Brandon Cavanagh told the magazine that things had been tough. At the time, he was searching for a location for a new concept.Offering's at Pie Guy's bar appear to include wine, liquor, local beers on tap and more. And it's probably safe to assume the two giant Igloo containers of Kool-Aid that Pie Guy has kept near its counter will remain.