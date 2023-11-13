Pie Guy Pizza to Open Bar in Former Gezellig Tap House Space

On social media last week, the New York-style pizza joint teased its newly revamped bar, which is opening in what used to be Gezellig Tap House & Bottleshop at 4191 Manchester Avenue.
It's been nearly eight months since Gezellig closed in the space directly adjacent to Pie Guy. The two businesses were connected by a walkway, with the Gezellig's bar, beer refrigerators and a seating area for both Gezllig and Pie Guy patrons taking up the west half.
It's unclear when the bar will reopen, but it's "all one business now," Pie Guy wrote to a commenter.
In March, Sauce Magazine reported Gezellig's closure was prompted by "multiple factors. Owner Brandon Cavanagh told the magazine that things had been tough. At the time, he was searching for a location for a new concept.
Offering's at Pie Guy's bar appear to include wine, liquor, local beers on tap and more. And it's probably safe to assume the two giant Igloo containers of Kool-Aid that Pie Guy has kept near its counter will remain.
