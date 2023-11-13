Poke1 to Bring Waffles and Ice Cream to South Grand — at Long Last

click to enlarge RYAN KRULL Poke1 at Grand and Arsenal is expected to open next year.

Waffles and ice cream are coming to South Grand — for real this time.

A deal has been finalized for a new eatery called Poke1 to set up shop at the corner of Arsenal and Grand, in the space that a Boardwalk Waffles and Ice Cream moved into, never actually opened and then allegedly refused to vacate.

Justin Ströhm with Circa Properties says that Poke1 is a local, family-owned business that will serve poke bowls, bubble tea and Hong Kong waffles, which are spherical versions of the familiar breakfast treat.

And yes, if you are so inclined, you will be able to get that Hong Kong waffle served with a scoop or two of ice cream.

"Humorously, it is an ice cream and waffle concept going in," Ströhm says, referring to the previous occupant's failure to launch.

He adds that the inclusion of poke bowls on the menu makes the business a year-around enterprise, unlike a spot focused solely on desserts.

For 12 years the space that will soon be Poke1 was home to the Tower Grove Creamery, run by Dave and Beulah Ann McCreery, who also own the building at Arsenal and Grand. Last year the McCreerys leased the space to Eric Moore under the impression it would become a Boardwalk Waffles and Ice Cream. That never happened.

Ströhm says that the Poke1 deal is a sign that South Grand is in the later stages of its post-COVID rebound. "Most of the stuff on that block is filled up again," he says. "A lot of exciting things are going on on South Grand."

The Poke1 operators are doing a little bit of construction in the space, Ströhm says. Poke 1 will be open next year.