Recipe: Cacio e Pepe

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK Cacio e pepe.

1/4 box spaghetti3 tbsp unsalted butter1 tbsp fresh cracked black pepper1/4 cup Parmigiano Reggiano (I like to grate this fresh but whatever floats your boat)Salt, to tasteGet a pot of water to a rolling boil.Add spaghetti and cook to a pre-al dente, about six minutes.Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat, then add the freshly cracked black pepper. Allow this to bubble for about three minutes, while stirring.Remove pasta from water, saving 1/3 cup of the pasta water. Add the pasta to the saucepan with butter and pepper, turning up the heat to high.Add pasta water. The pasta will finish cooking in the saucepan. Stir constantly.Once all of the water has evaporated, remove the saucepan from heat and douse liberally with your preferred Parmigiano, give it a final stir and buon appetito!